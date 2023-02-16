Leading criminologist David Wilson to hold public lecture in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Leading criminologist David Wilson to hold public lecture in Aberdeen

By Michelle Henderson
February 16, 2023, 4:51 pm
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Investigations into the murder of Alistair Wilson continue 18 years on. Image: DC Thomson.

A leading criminologist will be open to questions on the latest developments in the Alistair Wilson murder investigation when he gives a public lecture in Aberdeen.

David Wilson, professor of criminology at Birmingham City University, will give a talk at Robert Gordon University in March, touching on some of the country’s most harrowing murder cases.

The star of BBC Scotland’s David Wilson’s Crime Files and podcast If it Bleeds it Leads podcast has been an advocate for more information surrounding the murder of 30-year-old Alistair Wilson in Nairn.

Alistair, a father-of-two was shot and killed on the doorstep of his Crescent Road home in Nairn on November 28, 2004.

Alistair Wilson with his family.Image: Supplied.

As the 15th anniversary of his tragic death approached, professor Wilson called on Police Scotland to release more details as investigations into his murder raged on.

However, last year, he said the lack of eye-witness accounts and information, has left a lot of unanswered questions almost two decades on.

The unsolved case could be one of number of murders spoken about during his upcoming talk at the University’s Riverside Building on March 16.

What can you expect from his public lecture?

Speaking ahead of his lecture, Mr Wilson said he was keen to return to the city of Aberdeen.

“I have great memories of time spent in Aberdeen and I am excited to be back in the city to deliver a public lecture,” he said.

Professor Wilson will use the opportunity to talk about crime in general and murder and serial murder.

Robert Gordon University
Robert Gordon University. Image: Robert Gordon University.

Much of his talk will be based on his applied, academic and more popular work about murder and murderers.

He will also speak about his recent book, Signs of Murder, which touches on a murder in his hometown of Carluke.

He will also use the occasion to discuss other cases raised during audience questions.

Tickets are available on the eventbrite website.

