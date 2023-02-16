Leading criminologist David Wilson to hold public lecture in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A leading criminologist will be open to questions on the latest developments in the Alistair Wilson murder investigation when he gives a public lecture in Aberdeen.

David Wilson, professor of criminology at Birmingham City University, will give a talk at Robert Gordon University in March, touching on some of the country’s most harrowing murder cases.

The star of BBC Scotland’s David Wilson’s Crime Files and podcast If it Bleeds it Leads podcast has been an advocate for more information surrounding the murder of 30-year-old Alistair Wilson in Nairn.

Alistair, a father-of-two was shot and killed on the doorstep of his Crescent Road home in Nairn on November 28, 2004.

As the 15th anniversary of his tragic death approached, professor Wilson called on Police Scotland to release more details as investigations into his murder raged on.

However, last year, he said the lack of eye-witness accounts and information, has left a lot of unanswered questions almost two decades on.

The unsolved case could be one of number of murders spoken about during his upcoming talk at the University’s Riverside Building on March 16.

What can you expect from his public lecture?

Speaking ahead of his lecture, Mr Wilson said he was keen to return to the city of Aberdeen.

“I have great memories of time spent in Aberdeen and I am excited to be back in the city to deliver a public lecture,” he said.

Professor Wilson will use the opportunity to talk about crime in general and murder and serial murder.

Much of his talk will be based on his applied, academic and more popular work about murder and murderers.

He will also speak about his recent book, Signs of Murder, which touches on a murder in his hometown of Carluke.

He will also use the occasion to discuss other cases raised during audience questions.

Tickets are available on the eventbrite website.