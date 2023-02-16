Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

By Louise Glen
February 16, 2023, 5:55 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 9:23 pm
man arrested Inverness
Steven Noon was sentenced. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have welcomed the sentencing of a serial rapist after a trial at the High Court in Livingston.

The officer in charge of the investigation said he hoped the sentence of 16 years and six months -13 years and six months in custody followed by three years on licence – would being some closure to the victims of Steven Noon.

Noon, 40, a prisoner in Edinburgh, was found guilty of a series of sexual assaults and assaults against a number of women in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and East Lothian.

A police spokesman said: “Steven Noon was today, Thursday February 16, sentenced to 16 years and six months at the High Court in Livingston

“He was found guilty on December  19, in connection with serious sexual assaults and assaults against a number of women.

“The offences occurred on various dates between 1999 and 2021 in the Edinburgh, East Lothian and Aberdeen areas.”

Bring closure

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes based at Dalkeith CID said: “I hope the sentencing today provides some measure of closure for the victims of Steven Noon and gives confidence to anyone who is experiencing, or who has experienced abuse to come forward, knowing that we will do everything we can to arrest the perpetrators and achieve justice.

“Sexual abuse of any kind has no place in our society and any reports made to Police Scotland will be robustly investigated.”

He added: “If you are experiencing abuse, or know someone who is, please contact us directly or through our partner agencies.

“We will take action, no matter the timescale.”

