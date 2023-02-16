Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have welcomed the sentencing of a serial rapist after a trial at the High Court in Livingston.

The officer in charge of the investigation said he hoped the sentence of 16 years and six months -13 years and six months in custody followed by three years on licence – would being some closure to the victims of Steven Noon.

Noon, 40, a prisoner in Edinburgh, was found guilty of a series of sexual assaults and assaults against a number of women in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and East Lothian.

A police spokesman said: “Steven Noon was today, Thursday February 16, sentenced to 16 years and six months at the High Court in Livingston

“He was found guilty on December 19, in connection with serious sexual assaults and assaults against a number of women.

“The offences occurred on various dates between 1999 and 2021 in the Edinburgh, East Lothian and Aberdeen areas.”

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes based at Dalkeith CID said: “I hope the sentencing today provides some measure of closure for the victims of Steven Noon and gives confidence to anyone who is experiencing, or who has experienced abuse to come forward, knowing that we will do everything we can to arrest the perpetrators and achieve justice.

“Sexual abuse of any kind has no place in our society and any reports made to Police Scotland will be robustly investigated.”

He added: “If you are experiencing abuse, or know someone who is, please contact us directly or through our partner agencies.

“We will take action, no matter the timescale.”