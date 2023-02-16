Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on the A9 near Tain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 77-year-old woman has died following a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near Tain.

The incident occurred at just before 8.30pm on Thursday when a silver Vauxhall Astra collided with a blue Volvo HGV lorry.

Police and emergency services were called to scene, however, the female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the HGV was injured.

The road was closed to all traffic for nine hours while officers conducted an investigation into the collision.

Scottish Fire and Rescue deployed six appliances to the scene with the last one leaving at 3.30am this morning.

The road has since reopened with police now appealing to the public for information.

Road Policing Sergeant Neil Macdonald said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this incident.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and we are appealing for anyone who was on the A9 around this time and who witnessed the crash or either vehicle on the road beforehand to contact us.

“I would also ask drivers with dash-cam footage who were in the area to contact us if they believe they can assist.”