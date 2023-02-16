Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on the A9 near Tain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on the A9 near Tain

By Ross Hempseed and Michelle Henderson
February 16, 2023, 8:52 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 8:35 am
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps

A 77-year-old woman has died following a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near Tain.

The incident occurred at just before 8.30pm on Thursday when a silver Vauxhall Astra collided with a blue Volvo HGV lorry.

Police and emergency services were called to scene, however, the female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the HGV was injured.

The road was closed to all traffic for nine hours while officers conducted an investigation into the collision.

Scottish Fire and Rescue deployed six appliances to the scene with the last one leaving at 3.30am this morning.

The road has since reopened with police now appealing to the public for information.

Road Policing Sergeant Neil Macdonald said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this incident.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and we are appealing for anyone who was on the A9 around this time and who witnessed the crash or either vehicle on the road beforehand to contact us.

“I would also ask drivers with dash-cam footage who were in the area to contact us if they believe they can assist.”

