Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cattle recovered from A90 following two-vehicle crash near Balmedie

By Ellie Milne
February 21, 2023, 7:03 am Updated: February 21, 2023, 10:58 am
The A90 is closed between Balmedie and Blackdog following an earlier crash. Image: Google Maps.
The A90 is closed between Balmedie and Blackdog following an earlier crash. Image: Google Maps.

Two vehicles and cattle have been involved in a crash near Balmedie.

A section of the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road was closed for about five hours following the crash.

The incident took place on the northbound carriageway just before 3am.

The road was shut between the A92 junction towards Blackdog and B977 junction to Balmedie.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

Several cows had to be safely recovered from the road before it could be reopened this morning.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.40am on Tuesday February 21, officers received reports of a crash involving two vehicles and cows on the A90 near Balmedie, Aberdeen.

“There were no reported injuries.

“The road was fully reopened around 8am.”

