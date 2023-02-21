‘The future is bleak’: Unite leaders urge HIAL and Scottish Government ministers to continue talks as airport workers strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘The future is bleak’: Unite leaders urge HIAL and Scottish Government ministers to continue talks as airport workers strike over pay

By Michelle Henderson
February 21, 2023, 8:12 am
Unite Union leaders are warning island flights, including those departing from Stornoway Airport, could face months of disruption unless a successful pay deal is secured. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Unite Union leaders are warning island flights, including those departing from Stornoway Airport, could face months of disruption unless a successful pay deal is secured. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Union leaders are warning island flights could face disruption for months as workers walk out over pay.

Arrivals and departures from all 11 Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) will be thrown into a state of chaos over the next three days as Unite union members go on strike.

Passengers travelling from Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick will bear the brunt of the disruption.

Check-in staff, baggage handlers, ground crew, security workers and fire crews will down tools for 72 hours, starting today, as they demand improvements from HIAL on the 5% pay offer.

Shauna Wright, industrial officer with Unite union urged officials to get back round the table for talks to end strike action. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Shauna Wright, industrial officer with Unite Union admits the strikes will have a “huge” impact on island communities but stressed they have been “left with no alternative.”

Speaking on the latest episode of Good Morning Scotland (GMS), she said: “We’re dealing with the complexities of this organisation and in itself, it brings its own difficulties but I do have to stress our members are being double hit by this because this started over 10 months ago. This is an ongoing dispute since April last year.

“It is a disgrace that the Scottish Government and HIAL haven’t brought this dispute to an end. It is within their gift to give and I would urge every member of the public affected by this to remember that our members are affected by this.

“It’s their families and it’s their friends that don’t get to hospital appointments, that don’t get the mail”

Union leaders eager for meaningful talks to resume

Unite union are calling on bosses to improve their 5% pay offer as well as increases in pensions and island allowances to be considered.

Ms Wright slammed HIAL for investing £9million in their Remote Towers project, which has since been shelved, stressing those funds could have been put to better use.

She is urging Scottish government ministers and airport executives to continue talks in the hope of reaching a resolution and preventing further action.

Flights from Barra Airport are at risk of disruption until Thursday as airport workers hold three days of strike action over pay. Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock

She added: “HIAL spent roughly £9million last year on remote towers. These remote towers, they found that they wouldn’t work but all that money is gone. There is a building lying empty in Inverness.

“Surely these funds should have been directed to their best assets, i.e., their staff last year. This pay deal comes every year, they know that it’s coming. They should have set aside enough funds to support their biggest assets.

“It will stretch for weeks or months because sadly we are only a couple of weeks away from going into this year’s pay round so the future is bleak if HIAL don’t, with the Scottish Government, come back around the table.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Port of Nigg from the air.
‘Show me how it will be done’: Highland weaver calls for clarity on Cromarty…
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic language hub in South Uist, would have been able to use the funding for a new auditorium and performance space. Photo: Michael Faint
'How do we go forward?': Uist International Women's Day event to highlight climate activism
energy vouchers
More than £15 million worth of energy vouchers not redeemed in north and north-east
Inverness Sheriff Court
'I truly felt my time was up': Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 21.2.23 Picture shows; Thurso High School. Thurso. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
New classrooms to replace condemned building at Thurso school and Inverness axe-throwing bar safety…
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Tributes have been paid to Jarek Ringart who died in Glen Coe a week ago. Image: Go Fund Me.
Fundraiser reaches £8,000 in memory of Glen Coe hill walker

Most Read

1
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
2
Highland MSP Kate Forbes’ campaign in meltdown as supporters backtrack over same-sex marriage comments
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock.
Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus on the trail of former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis…
5
The A90 is closed between Balmedie and Blackdog following an earlier crash. Image: Google Maps.
Cattle recovered from A90 following two-vehicle crash near Balmedie
6
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Aberdeen should contact my former team-mate Gordon Strachan about vacant managerial position
7
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
8
Inverness Sheriff Court
‘I truly felt my time was up’: Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks…
9
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
10
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre

More from Press and Journal

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers her keynote speech during the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen, Scotland. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to join Val McDermid on stage at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
East End's Michael Keller wins this header against Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Juniors: East End edge out Dyce to reach last eight of McLeman Cup
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals - not concede them
The Business Hopes and Predictions for 2020 20/01/2020 Springfield Homes Managing Director Innes Smith photographed at the Springfield Homes development in Uddingston, near Glasgow on 20th April 2017.
Moray housebuilder Springfield suffers share price slump despite 85% surge in sales
Allan Mackay holds his awards up
'I didn't think': Greenkeeper describes moment he plunged into River Don to rescue man
Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer had a memorable 2022. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home - two days after…
Tom Payne. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.
Fourth The Walking Dead star added to Aberdeen Comic Con's line-up
To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. The first modern sighting of the Loch Ness Monster in 1933 kicked off 'Nessie-fever' as sightseers were desperate to catch a glimpse of the beast. Picture shows; The first modern sighting of the Loch Ness Monster in 1933 kicked off 'Nessie-fever' as sightseers were desperate to catch a glimpse of the beast.. Inverness. Supplied by Shutterstock/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Loch Ness Monster at 90: The Inverness sighting which started 'Nessie-fever'
Officers carried out road patrols following a series of complaints about driver behaviour in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Police Scotland
More than 50 drivers stopped by police during patrols in Garthdee and Turriff

Editor's Picks

Most Commented