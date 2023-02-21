Fourth The Walking Dead star added to Aberdeen Comic Con’s line-up

Tom Payne will soon be travelling to the north-east to greet his The Walking Dead fans at Aberdeen’s Comic Con.

The American actor, who’s best known for portraying Paul “Jesus” Rovia in the long-running horror series The Walking Dead, will join his three co-stars in the north-east.

Seth Gilliam, who played Father Gabriel Stokes, Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes, and Steven Ogg, who portrayed Simon, have already been confirmed to appear at the much-anticipated celebration of all things TV and film.

Tom Payne also played disgraced former FBI profiler Malcolm Bright on Prodigal Son which centred on Tom’s character whose father Martin Whitly – played by Michael Sheen – is an infamous serial killer known as “the Surgeon”.

The Walking Dead stars confirmed for Aberdeen’s Comic Con

The Walking Dead actors will be joined by three Stranger Things stars who are sure to turn Aberdeen’s Comic Con upside down.

Grace Van Dien, who played Chrissy Cunningham, her co-star Alec Utgoff, who portrayed Russian scientist Dr. Alexei, and Cara Buono, who’s known for playing Karen Wheeler, will swap Hawkins for Aberdeen next month.

Fans of the Netflix megahit will also have a chance to visit the show’s Scoops Ahoy – the nautical-themed ice cream parlour located in the food court of Starcourt Mall – as well as the show’s rainbow room – the creepy playroom Dr. Brenner set up for the psychokinetic child test subjects, including Eleven.

Stranger Things’ alphabet wall – used by Winona Ryder’s character Joyce to communicate with her son Will who is stuck in a mysterious alternate dimension – will also be on display.

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 at P&J Live. Tickets can be purchased here.