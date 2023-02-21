‘How do we go forward?’: Uist International Women’s Day event to highlight climate activism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘How do we go forward?’: Uist International Women’s Day event to highlight climate activism

By Eve McLachlan
February 21, 2023, 11:45 am
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.

A panel of inspiring islanders focusing on climate activism will anchor a fresh start for International Women’s Day in Uist.

Norma Neill has been involved with organising events celebrating the day in Uist since the 1990s.

The team has used many venues over the years – but this year marks a new start in a brand new venue.

The event will take place on March 4 at Cnoc Soilleir, the long-awaited hub for Uist culture and history that opened last year.

And, fittingly, the day’s events will be a look forward into the future, with a focus on climate change and environmentalism.

Donations raised will go towards the Linda Norgrove Foundation. The Lewis-based charity helps support women and children affected by the war in Afghanistan.

‘Energise people’

The day will kick off with a showing of three short films, including one made by UN official and climate campaigner Christiana Figueres.

She’s a “dynamic” woman who “calls a spade a spade,” says Ms Neill.

There will also be a film made by young people in the Western Isles in 2019.

AN DRÀSTA! (RIGHT NOW!) ticks all the boxes for inspiring discussion on how to safeguard the islands’ future.

A fashion show showcasing outfits thrifted from the local charity shop will also highlight sustainability.

Ms Neill hopes to energise people to think that it’s OK to talk about the climate and not get depressed by it.

She said: “I think for a lot of people, it will be about meeting up and connecting with people.”

‘Inspiring’

A panel talk from inspiring local women will round off the International Women’s Day celebrations, including Uist councillor Susan Thomson, one of the first women to be elected after a decade of an all-male council in the Western Isles.

On display will be a banner by Uist-based artist and another member of the team behind the event, Kirsty O’Connor.

Kirsty O’Connor holds aloft her banner made to celebrate 100 years of women’s right to vote. Photo: Kirsty O’Connor

Originally made to celebrate 100 years of women’s right to vote, it features a map of Uist that guests will be invited to embroider with the names of women they know.

The banner will be reinstated at Cnoc Soilleir as a place to stay.

Ms Neill added: “At the minute, it’s living in a cupboard!”

‘Really lively discussions’

Through all the activities, the Cnoc Soilleir team hopes to help local people with the one big question: “How do we go forward?”

“The cost of living and the climate are having a huge impact,” says Ms Neill. “And it’s not going to go away.”

“We can all get a bit daunted.”

Bringing these familiar problems to a fresh new venue will, she thinks, “be inspiring in itself”.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming people and generating some really lively discussions.”

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Port of Nigg from the air.
‘Show me how it will be done’: Highland weaver calls for clarity on Cromarty…
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
'The future is bleak': Unite leaders urge HIAL and Scottish Government ministers to continue…
energy vouchers
More than £15 million worth of energy vouchers not redeemed in north and north-east
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
'I truly felt my time was up': Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks…
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
New classrooms to replace condemned building at Thurso school and Inverness axe-throwing bar safety…
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Fundraiser reaches £8,000 in memory of Glen Coe hill walker

Most Read

1
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
2
Highland MSP Kate Forbes’ campaign in meltdown as supporters backtrack over same-sex marriage comments
3
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus on the trail of former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis…
5
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Cattle recovered from A90 following two-vehicle crash near Balmedie
6
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen should contact my former team-mate Gordon Strachan about vacant managerial position
7
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
8
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
‘I truly felt my time was up’: Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks…
9
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
10
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre

More from Press and Journal

Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to join Val McDermid on stage at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Juniors: East End edge out Dyce to reach last eight of McLeman Cup
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals - not concede them
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Moray housebuilder Springfield suffers share price slump despite 85% surge in sales
Allan Mackay holds his awards up
'I didn't think': Greenkeeper describes moment he plunged into River Don to rescue man
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home - two days after…
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Fourth The Walking Dead star added to Aberdeen Comic Con's line-up
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
Loch Ness Monster at 90: The Inverness sighting which started 'Nessie-fever'
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic cultural hub in Uist, will host this year's International Women's Day celebrations. Image: Michael Faint.
More than 50 drivers stopped by police during patrols in Garthdee and Turriff

Editor's Picks

Most Commented