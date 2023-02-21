‘How do we go forward?’: Uist International Women’s Day event to highlight climate activism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A panel of inspiring islanders focusing on climate activism will anchor a fresh start for International Women’s Day in Uist.

Norma Neill has been involved with organising events celebrating the day in Uist since the 1990s.

The team has used many venues over the years – but this year marks a new start in a brand new venue.

The event will take place on March 4 at Cnoc Soilleir, the long-awaited hub for Uist culture and history that opened last year.

And, fittingly, the day’s events will be a look forward into the future, with a focus on climate change and environmentalism.

Donations raised will go towards the Linda Norgrove Foundation. The Lewis-based charity helps support women and children affected by the war in Afghanistan.

‘Energise people’

The day will kick off with a showing of three short films, including one made by UN official and climate campaigner Christiana Figueres.

She’s a “dynamic” woman who “calls a spade a spade,” says Ms Neill.

There will also be a film made by young people in the Western Isles in 2019.

AN DRÀSTA! (RIGHT NOW!) ticks all the boxes for inspiring discussion on how to safeguard the islands’ future.

A fashion show showcasing outfits thrifted from the local charity shop will also highlight sustainability.

Ms Neill hopes to energise people to think that it’s OK to talk about the climate and not get depressed by it.

She said: “I think for a lot of people, it will be about meeting up and connecting with people.”

‘Inspiring’

A panel talk from inspiring local women will round off the International Women’s Day celebrations, including Uist councillor Susan Thomson, one of the first women to be elected after a decade of an all-male council in the Western Isles.

On display will be a banner by Uist-based artist and another member of the team behind the event, Kirsty O’Connor.

Originally made to celebrate 100 years of women’s right to vote, it features a map of Uist that guests will be invited to embroider with the names of women they know.

The banner will be reinstated at Cnoc Soilleir as a place to stay.

Ms Neill added: “At the minute, it’s living in a cupboard!”

‘Really lively discussions’

Through all the activities, the Cnoc Soilleir team hopes to help local people with the one big question: “How do we go forward?”

“The cost of living and the climate are having a huge impact,” says Ms Neill. “And it’s not going to go away.”

“We can all get a bit daunted.”

Bringing these familiar problems to a fresh new venue will, she thinks, “be inspiring in itself”.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming people and generating some really lively discussions.”

