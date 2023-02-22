Signalling fault causes disruption to Aberdeen ScotRail services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Signalling fault causes disruption to Aberdeen ScotRail services

By Lottie Hood
February 22, 2023, 12:09 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 1:02 pm
ScotRail services from Aberdeen are facing disruption today due to signalling fault.
ScotRail services from Aberdeen are facing disruption today due to signalling fault. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

ScotRail services from Aberdeen have faced disruption due to a signalling fault.

The fault on the line between Dundee and Carnoustie was reported at around 11.40am today.

ScotRail warned customers services will be disrupted as a result.

The rail company said services have now returned to normal but scheduled journeys between Aberdeen and Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street may still be delayed or revised.

Disruption caused by cable fault

Services between Dundee and Arbroath were suspended while staff worked to resolve the signalling fault at Lanark Junction.

Network Rail Scotland workers on site said they believed it was due to a cable fault.

Journeys between Aberdeen and Edinburgh and Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street may still be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

Ticket acceptance with Stagecoach East was earlier in place between Dundee and Arbroath and the 10.41am service from Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen terminated at Perth.

The line has now reopened and services have returned to normal.

