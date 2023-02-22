Signalling fault causes disruption to Aberdeen ScotRail services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail services from Aberdeen have faced disruption due to a signalling fault.

The fault on the line between Dundee and Carnoustie was reported at around 11.40am today.

ScotRail warned customers services will be disrupted as a result.

The rail company said services have now returned to normal but scheduled journeys between Aberdeen and Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street may still be delayed or revised.

⚠️ NEW: There is a signalling fault between Dundee and Carnoustie that is impacting services, staff are on their way and we’ll keep you updated. Train services between Aberdeen-Edinburgh and Aberdeen-Glasgow Queen Street may be delayed, revised or cancelled. pic.twitter.com/FLv6FlQece — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 22, 2023

Disruption caused by cable fault

Services between Dundee and Arbroath were suspended while staff worked to resolve the signalling fault at Lanark Junction.

Network Rail Scotland workers on site said they believed it was due to a cable fault.

🚦We're dealing with a signalling issue at Lanark Junction and initial investigations suggest this is a cable fault. Our team are on-site as we speak. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused to passengers. @ScotRail @nationalrailenq https://t.co/AehqnoVzyC — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) February 22, 2023

Journeys between Aberdeen and Edinburgh and Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street may still be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

Ticket acceptance with Stagecoach East was earlier in place between Dundee and Arbroath and the 10.41am service from Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen terminated at Perth.

The line has now reopened and services have returned to normal.