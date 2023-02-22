Visitors at two Aberdeenshire beauty spots ‘heartened and impressed’ after £400,000 improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Visitors at two Aberdeenshire beauty spots ‘heartened and impressed’ after £400,000 improvements

By Lottie Hood
February 22, 2023, 3:47 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 4:44 pm
A Newburgh Beach project received £137,000 in funding. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Visitors at two Aberdeenshire beaches have been impressed after £400,000 improvements were carried out.

Locals have given the changes to public facilities and car parks at Newburgh Beach and St Cyrus National Nature Reserve (NNR) a “big thumbs up”.

The two locations received funding with Newburgh Seal Watching Experience receiving almost £137,000 while St Cyrus NNR was awarded £261,000 – from the Scottish Government’s rural tourism infrastructure funding (RTIF).

St Cyrus NNR car park now has 81 parking bays. Image: VisitScotland.

The fund supports projects in rural areas facing pressure on infrastructure due to high number of visitors.

Visitors have already responded positively to the changes which include the expansion  of car parks and improving public facilities.

Funding making a ‘real difference’ to communities

Those visiting St Cyrus NNR were blown away by the refurbished public toilets, which include a hoist and three gender-neutral cubicles, and also the car park expansion.

One person stopping by the beauty spot commented online: “I was heartened and impressed to find accessible toilets for families, people with a range of disabilities and for all genders.

“The wording and provision of this space, plus the pride flag I was welcomed with at the entrance, had a hugely positive impact on my visit.”

Newburgh Links car park was also redesigned to provide 65 parking bays and implemented a one-way system which received a “big thumbs up” from local residents.

Newburgh Beach has the largest haul of grey seals in the UK. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

A later phase will include a newly-created viewpoint to help allow the grey seals to remain in “peace and quiet”.

VisitScotland, who help to manage to fund, said the two sites were “perfect examples” of how the fund can help improve an ongoing issue.

David Jackson, VisitScotland regional director, said: “The feedback received after the recent improvement work clearly demonstrates that RTIF can make a real difference to communities who have experienced a large volume of visitors and the impact that can have.

“These facilities will help alleviate the pressure on the infrastructure of the local area, as well as the local environment.”

