Visitors at two Aberdeenshire beauty spots ‘heartened and impressed’ after £400,000 improvements

Visitors at two Aberdeenshire beaches have been impressed after £400,000 improvements were carried out.

Locals have given the changes to public facilities and car parks at Newburgh Beach and St Cyrus National Nature Reserve (NNR) a “big thumbs up”.

The two locations received funding with Newburgh Seal Watching Experience receiving almost £137,000 while St Cyrus NNR was awarded £261,000 – from the Scottish Government’s rural tourism infrastructure funding (RTIF).

The fund supports projects in rural areas facing pressure on infrastructure due to high number of visitors.

Visitors have already responded positively to the changes which include the expansion of car parks and improving public facilities.

Funding making a ‘real difference’ to communities

Those visiting St Cyrus NNR were blown away by the refurbished public toilets, which include a hoist and three gender-neutral cubicles, and also the car park expansion.

One person stopping by the beauty spot commented online: “I was heartened and impressed to find accessible toilets for families, people with a range of disabilities and for all genders.

“The wording and provision of this space, plus the pride flag I was welcomed with at the entrance, had a hugely positive impact on my visit.”

Newburgh Links car park was also redesigned to provide 65 parking bays and implemented a one-way system which received a “big thumbs up” from local residents.

A later phase will include a newly-created viewpoint to help allow the grey seals to remain in “peace and quiet”.

VisitScotland, who help to manage to fund, said the two sites were “perfect examples” of how the fund can help improve an ongoing issue.

David Jackson, VisitScotland regional director, said: “The feedback received after the recent improvement work clearly demonstrates that RTIF can make a real difference to communities who have experienced a large volume of visitors and the impact that can have.

“These facilities will help alleviate the pressure on the infrastructure of the local area, as well as the local environment.”