Buckie primary school ordered to improve after being graded ‘weak’ in all areas of inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Buckie primary school ordered to improve after being graded ‘weak’ in all areas of inspection

By Chloe Irvine
February 22, 2023, 3:57 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 6:17 pm
St Peter's Roman Catholic primary school in Buckie from the outside which was graded 'weak' during inspection
St Peter's Primary School in Buckie was graded 'weak' in all areas during an inspection. Image: Google Maps

A primary school in Buckie has been graded “weak” in every inspection category.

St Peter’s Roman Catholic primary school in Buckie has been graded weak across the whole board following an inspection from Education Scotland.

The inspection was carried out in November with results and feedback now available.

Inspector David McKellar’s letter to pupils’ parents or carers highlighted a number of ways in which “staff should improve”.

Staff were advised to improve their leadership across the school, quality of learning and teaching, improve approaches to learning, teaching and assessment.

Enhancing support for children with additional support needs was also identified, including setting targets to “help children make progress in their learning”.

The educational agency also called on all staff to have a “clear focus” on raising the attainment of all children attending the school.

The following areas have been identified to make improvements.

  • Leadership across the school, with children, parents and partners supported to participate in evaluation activities.
  • The quality of learning and teaching to ensure children are actively involved.
  • Approaches to planning of learning, teaching and assessment to ensure children’s knowledge and skills build on what they know as they move through the school.
  • Planning of learning that supports better children with additional support needs.
  • Raising attainment across the school.

‘Ensure actions for improvement are progressed’

Mr McKellar believes the school needs “additional support and more time to make necessary improvements.”

In the meantime, Education Scotland will “liaise with Moray Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve” and another inspection will be carried out within a year.

Vivienne Cross, Moray Council’s head, of education said: “Many of the issues raised by inspectors had been identified through the school and nursery’s own improvement processes.

“The quality improvement officer and primary advisor linked with the school will continue to ensure that key actions for improvement are progressed at pace, ensuring positive impact on children’s learning and achievements is realised.”

In January, a council report showed Moray schools have fallen well behind the national average for literacy and numeracy in every single measure.

Moray Council vowed to address the problem by hiring more teachers, though concerns were raised over the affordability of this measure amid the teachers’ pay deal.

In December, teachers went on strike in Elgin over pay, with some also raising concerns regarding pupils’ behaviour.

Teacher strikers holding up banners and talking amongst themselves
Fleur Stewart standing in the middle of last month’s strike. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Fleur Stewart, who teaches modern languages at Elgin Academy, told the P&J she regularly looks for other jobs after suffering constant physical and verbal abuse from pupils.

She said: “I’ve been hurt by a pupil twice since September. You don’t want to come into work and think you’re going to be in danger at any point, this is not normal.

“The pupils are also getting more vocal, you go to work and get abuse every single day, even for just asking them to remove their jacket.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Vintage cars from Forres Theme Day lined up on the grass
Return of Forres Theme Day to give people the chance to exhibit 'cherished' historic…
Famous Grouse bird
GMB strike threat could derail famous whisky brands production
Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Moray Council housing rents expected to rise by 3.5%
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2
A 5% rise in council tax is being proposes by Moray Council.
5% increase proposed for Moray council tax payers
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Springfield boss Innes Smith reveals what he would say to next first minister if…
Former RAF Lossiemouth reserve Lottie Betthel with her pet dog
Former RAF Lossiemouth reservist receives award for services to veteran support charity
The Business Hopes and Predictions for 2020 20/01/2020 Springfield Homes Managing Director Innes Smith photographed at the Springfield Homes development in Uddingston, near Glasgow on 20th April 2017.
Moray housebuilder Springfield suffers share price slump despite 85% surge in sales
2
energy vouchers
More than £15 million worth of energy vouchers not redeemed in north and north-east
Proprietors of The Macallan Estate in Moray have unveiled a new sculpture designed to raise global awareness of salmon conservation. Image: Big Partnership.
The Macallan Estate puts salmon conservation at its core through the unveiling of new…

Most Read

1
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
4
6
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
After lengthy delays, the Aberdeen incinerator is now very close to firing up for the very first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

6 August 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Taylor Thain of Inverurie Locos
Forres Mechanics sign Taylor Thain from Inverurie Locos
Gaelic is a key factor in people coming to Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Discount for drinks if you order in Gaelic: VisitScotland highlights language benefits as visitor…
AWPR EV charging hub
Stonehaven residents back proposals for new EV charging hub on AWPR
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.03.2022 URN:CR0034060 The announcement of the company appointed for the main construction contract for the transformation of Inverness Castle takes place this morning. Picture:Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn Pictures by JASON HEDGES
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling…
Black Isle Veg Box owner Daniel Ross is part of the burgeoning veg box community. Image: Daniel Ross
Supermarket pepper and tomato shortage: Is it time to try new hybrids from local veg…
To go with story by David McPhee. Friend of Brenda Page murder accused says he told her he was going to kill Brenda Picture shows; Former head teacher and friend of Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson delievered explosive evidence at the High Court in Aberdeen. . Aberdeen. Newsline Date; 22/02/2023
Friend of accused tells Brenda Page murder trial that man said he was going…
The A96 Aberdeen road will be closed overnight at the Raigmore junction in Inverness. Image: Google
Overnight closures on A96 at Tesco and Raigmore junctions in Inverness until weekend
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court split pic Picture shows; Angela Cumming. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 22/02/2023
'Mortified' mum who sexually assaulted man in hen party dare 'accepts she went too…
Bongo's Bingo will soon return to Aberdeen.
Bongo’s Bingo adds another Aberdeen date due to popular demand
Top crime writer Val McDermid is looking forward to an in person return to Granite Noir in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Why, why, why Val McDermid will sing Delilah at Aberdeen's Granite Noir

Editor's Picks

Most Commented