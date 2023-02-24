Meet Wilson the cat, the newest pupil at an Aberdeenshire primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet Wilson the cat, the newest pupil at an Aberdeenshire primary school

By Chris Cromar
February 24, 2023, 3:28 pm Updated: February 25, 2023, 9:03 am
Wilson poses for his school photo. Image: Julie Innes / DC Thomson.
Wilson poses for his school photo. Image: Julie Innes / DC Thomson.

A cat in an Aberdeenshire village has officially joined the local primary school – and has even posed for his first class photo.

Wilson, a two-year-old tabby from Rosehearty, was adopted by the Innes family in May 2021 and lives with Julie, 39, Paul, 44, Hannah, 11, and Joel, nine.

Mrs Innes said he has a “great personality”, adding: “He’s really cushy. My daughter would hold him like he’s a baby and he would snuggle into her for cuddles, he’s very friendly.”

Well-known in the local area, Wilson who “just loves people”, does not hide from strangers.

Wilson as a kitten with Hannah. Image: Julie Innes.

If anybody comes into the family home he does not know, instead of running away and hiding, he will jump on their lap for cuddles.

At six months old, he started going out for walks and would follow people on their trails round Rosehearty, with people walking the feline back to his house.

Discussing his travels round the village, Mrs Innes said: “I’ve had to pick him up from the Brownies at the local church, I had to pick him up from the the local bar, the Davron, and got him from the butcher.”

Signing up for school

Wilson then started going to Rosehearty Primary School, where Hannah and Joel both attend, and when spotted, their friends shout to tell them that he has arrived.

Initially put out by the school staff, the young cat was so determined that he climbed in a classroom and the teacher, a lover of cats, let him stay and he snoozed the day away in the middle of the classroom.

Wilson is a well-loved cat. Image: Julie Innes.

Even during the ongoing strikes, Wilson has gone to school with teachers now letting him in.

Mrs Innes said: “He’s been in probably every class in the school. One day he actually went to PE.

“I’ve went to pick the kids up from school and I’ve had a phone call, or I get a message from the school now to say ‘Can you come and collect Wilson from reception?'”

During the recent school photo day, Wilson was in the building at the time and got snapped by the photographer wearing the headmaster’s tie.

Wilson is well-known at Rosehearty School. Image: Julie Innes.

“The bairns came home with their photos in the bag and a photo of Wilson, so I ordered a few of them,” Mrs Innes said.

The mum-of-two has even been asked how he is by people that she has not met before

So what does the future hold for Wilson, who is quickly becoming one of Rosehearty’s most popular local characters?

Maybe an Instagram page or a book discussing his adventures, Mrs Innes reveals.

