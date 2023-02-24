Make your house a home with these spring home improvements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spring is nearly here and there is no better time to freshen up and make your house a home. Some simple updates and DIY projects can transform your space and breathe life into your home. Check out these 4 local businesses who can help you with your spring home improvement projects.

William Wilson delivers savings

While it may not be immediately obvious, bathrooms can deliver savings to help you cope with today’s soaring prices and rising living costs. All you need are the right technologies to help you cut your use of both water and energy. The good news is bathroom fixtures have become so advanced that simple swaps can already mean big savings as well as environmental benefits for the long term.

Local specialists, William Wilson give us the key areas in which we can save energy and costs below:

Add a Tap Aerator – fitting to your faucet reduces water used!

– fitting to your faucet reduces water used! Choose a low-flush toilet – installing a cistern displacement device can save 1-2 litres of water every time you flush!

– installing a cistern displacement device can save 1-2 litres of water every time you flush! Upgrade your shower system – thermostatic controlled valves ensure water flow and temperature remain constant!

– thermostatic controlled valves ensure water flow and temperature remain constant! Replace your shower head – newer models restrict water flowing through using nearly half the water but with the same enjoyable shower experience!

– newer models restrict water flowing through using nearly half the water but with the same enjoyable shower experience! Switch to LED lights – These use less energy and will ultimately cost you less due to longer time between replacements! £55 less a year and around 63kg of C02 emissions.

For more expert advice visit the team in person. You can also visit the William Wilson website to find your nearest showroom. With the sale now on you are guaranteed to save!

Balgownie robotic mower

Knowing that you have to cut the grass before you can relax with a drink on a sunny day is the worst. Nevertheless, if your lawn is mowed by a robotic mower, it will always be ready for the sun, and you won’t even have to get up from your sun lounger.

Balgownie offers a range of robotic mowers from well-known brands such as Honda, STIHL, Kress and AMS Belrobotics. All will regularly mow your lawn to maintain it at a specific height, leaving small clippings on the grass that will compost into the ground without the need for raking.

From small back gardens to large sports grounds, Balgownie is sure to offer a robotic mower to take care of the job for you. They can cater for areas from 400m² right up to 75,000m².

Visit the showrooms in Inverurie & Turriff or visit the Balgownie website to view the range.

Thistle Kitchens & Bathrooms is a finalist in the biggest awards in the UK kitchen and bathroom industry

Thistle Kitchens & Bathrooms has been shortlisted for the biggest awards event in the UK kitchen and bathroom industry – the kbbreview Retail & Design Awards 2023.

As one of four finalists in the Bathroom Retailer of the Year category, Thistle has been selected by an expert panel of leading industry professionals as one of the best in the country.

The category is sponsored by Roca and Thistle has also now been visited by an official judge to complete the final stage of the shortlisting process.

The kbbreview Retail & Design Awards winners will be announced at a huge black-tie event on April 20th in Cardiff where around 700 of the sectors’ biggest brands, leaders and influencers will gather to celebrate the best of the best.

Celebrating its 29th year in 2023, the kbbreview Retail & Design Awards is by far the longest-running awards event in the industry and is organised by kbbreview publisher Taylist Media.

Managing editor Andrew Davies said: “Huge congratulations to Thistle Kitchens & Bathrooms for being a finalist at the 2023 awards. I was blown away by the quality and quantity of all the entries this year so it’s a massive achievement and very well deserved.

“The quality in the UK kitchen and bathroom sector is incredibly high, particularly for independent retailers, so to be shortlisted in our awards is a real sign of excellence.”

Michael Queen, Sales & Marketing Director for Thistle added: “It is an incredible privilege to be shortlisted for this prestigious award and to achieve a finalist accolade in the first year we have ever entered. I can only put this down to the exceptional focus our team places on every aspect of the customer journey here at Thistle – from inspiration to design, installation and beyond!”.

Thistle Kitchens & Bathrooms is part of the Thistle Home Improvements Group, one of north east Scotland’s leading independent providers of home improvement products and services.

Find out more or visit the Thistle Home Improvements Showroom on Woodside Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen – open 7 days a week!

Unique Carpet and Flooring

Unique Carpet and Floor are a well-established local flooring business with over 80 years accumulative experience in the flooring trade. The owners pride themselves on commitment to provide professional and efficient service whilst maintaining high quality work.

With a large variety of carpets and flooring of all styles and finishes available to suit all customers needs, they welcome everyone in to discover the best fit for themselves.

Located on Holburn Street in Aberdeen city centre, the showroom is open Monday to Saturday. It is recommended that customers call in person and experience all the different textures and variety of flooring that’s now available. Unique Carpet & Floor can even offer a sample service that allows customers to see how the product looks in their home before committing – it has always been a fundamental business approach to offer the best customer satisfaction.

Learn more about Unique Carpet and Floor and get inspiration for your next carpet, rug or flooring. And make sure to follow the flooring shop for all the latest news.