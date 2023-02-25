Gallery: Nicola Sturgeon joins Val McDermid at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon returned to Aberdeen’s Granite Noir to chair a conversation with author Val McDermid.

Last night’s event (Friday February 24) saw the SNP leader – who last week revealed her intention to stand down once a successor has been chosen – once again take part in the city’s popular crime-writing festival, having previously chaired Granite Noir’s opening night in 2019.

‘The Scottish Queen of Crime’ Val McDermid spoke about her latest book, 1989, the second in a series featuring Allie Burns, the investigative journalist who was the protagonist in 1979.

Her newest novel was a triumph and featured on the First Minister’s best books of 2022 list. Val talked to fans of noir about the

