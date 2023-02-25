Gallery: Nicola Sturgeon joins Val McDermid at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Nicola Sturgeon joins Val McDermid at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon make their way across the stage. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
By Danica Ollerova and Megan Avolio

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon returned to Aberdeen’s Granite Noir to chair a conversation with author Val McDermid.

Last night’s event (Friday February 24) saw the SNP leader – who last week revealed her intention to stand down once a successor has been chosen – once again take part in the city’s popular crime-writing festival, having previously chaired Granite Noir’s opening night in 2019.

‘The Scottish Queen of Crime’ Val McDermid spoke about her latest book, 1989, the second in a series featuring Allie Burns, the investigative journalist who was the protagonist in 1979.

Her newest novel was a triumph and featured on the First Minister’s best books of 2022 list. Val talked to fans of noir about the

Attendees wait outside. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
A queue gathers at the entrance. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Individuals begin to gather inside. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Two people pose for a photo with the event programme. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Conversations begin whilst waiting for the event to start. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Guests smile for the camera. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The seats begin to fill up. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Two individuals pose for a photo. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Attendees pose for a photo. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
People prepare for the evening ahead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
A guest poses with a book by Val McDermid. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
People of all ages were in attendance. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon together on stage. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The seats fill up with visitors. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon in conversation. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Another pair pose for a photo. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The crowd seated for Granite Noir: In Conversation with Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Two attendees. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Two individuals smile for the camera. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
