Speyside village seeks entries for world famous whisky auction

A Speyside village is gearing up for its world-wide famous whisky auction that raises thousands for local causes.

Craigellachie Village Council is looking for new entries as the event’s committee begins to compile its catalogue of rare and exclusive liqueurs for the sale.

The annual auction attracts interest from across the globe, with hundreds of whisky enthusiasts, dealers and connoisseurs bidding to snap a bottle for their collection.

Since 2013, a total of 1000 bottles – some valued at up to £8,000 – have gone under the hammer, generating nearly £125,000 to support the community group.

The village council usually takes a commission from the sales, with the rest of the cash going to the sellers.

However, companies and individuals can also support the group by donating a bottle to the auction with full proceeds going to the organisation.

The money is used to fund various improvement projects in Craigellachie – including building an extension to the village hall to provide disabled access and a nursery school.

Hopes for ‘real buzz’ on auction day

This year’s event will once again be held as part of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival on April 30.

Auctioneer clerk, Jane Tweedie, said they are all looking forward to welcoming the public back to the village hall with a “tempting” selection.

She added: “The planning and preparation for the auction involves a considerable amount of hard work for our small committee, and we are fortunate to have a very willing group of volunteers who help us pull it all together.

“In the past the atmosphere in the village hall on auction day has had a real buzz and we are hoping this year’s event will provide another exciting afternoon.”

The auction starts at 2pm following a two-hour slot to view the items. Further details can be found on Craigellachie Village Council’s website.