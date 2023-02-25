Speyside village seeks entries for world famous whisky auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Speyside village seeks entries for world famous whisky auction

By Denny Andonova
February 25, 2023, 3:45 pm
Speyside whisky auction
Picture (L-R): Jane Tweedie (chairwoman of Craigellachie Village Council), Moira Tweedie (vice chairwoman of Craigellachie Village Council) Brenda Cooper (Secretary of Craigellachie Village Council) and Ken Fraser (treasurer of Craigellachie Village Council). Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A Speyside village is gearing up for its world-wide famous whisky auction that raises thousands for local causes.

Craigellachie Village Council is looking for new entries as the event’s committee begins to compile its catalogue of rare and exclusive liqueurs for the sale.

The annual auction attracts interest from across the globe, with hundreds of whisky enthusiasts, dealers and connoisseurs bidding to snap a bottle for their collection.

Since 2013, a total of 1000 bottles – some valued at up to £8,000 – have gone under the hammer, generating nearly £125,000 to support the community group.

The village council usually takes a commission from the sales, with the rest of the cash going to the sellers.

However, companies and individuals can also support the group by donating a bottle to the auction with full proceeds going to the organisation.

The money is used to fund various improvement projects in Craigellachie – including building an extension to the village hall to provide disabled access and a nursery school.

Hopes for ‘real buzz’ on auction day

This year’s event will once again be held as part of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival on April 30.

Auctioneer clerk, Jane Tweedie, said they are all looking forward to welcoming the public back to the village hall with a “tempting” selection.

Craigellachie Village Council chairwoman Jane Tweedie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

She added: “The planning and preparation for the auction involves a considerable amount of hard work for our small committee, and we are fortunate to have a very willing group of volunteers who help us pull it all together.

“In the past the atmosphere in the village hall on auction day has had a real buzz and we are hoping this year’s event will provide another exciting afternoon.”

The auction starts at 2pm following a two-hour slot to view the items. Further details can be found on Craigellachie Village Council’s website.

