Missing Aberdeen cat ‘spotted’ over six miles away returns home

An Aberdeen cat that was spotted over six miles away has returned home.

Susie Lind’s 10-month old male moggy, Pawsi, went missing on Monday, February 13 when he did not come in for his tea.

A woman in Westhill, more than six-and-a-half miles from Pawsi’s home in the west end of Aberdeen, sent Miss Lind photos of a cat in her garden that looked like him.

However, he was not seen in her garden again and after more than two weeks of being away, the feline returned home on February 28.

Mrs Lind said: “I am so relieved. I was really fearing the worst that he would never get back.

“So who knows if Pawsi went to Westhill, it certainly looked like him.”