Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to bring world-class entertainment to Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

The acclaimed Scottish Fiddle Orchestra is preparing to entertain audiences with a night of world-class entertainment at the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.

Under the baton of conductor Blair Parham, they will perform toe-tapping reels and jigs, lively strathspeys and marches, and poignant slow airs for all to enjoy in April.

The 80-strong orchestra, which has promoted traditional Scottish music for more than 40 years, will be joined on stage by the Granite City Pipe and Drums.

Presenter and entertainer Robert Lovie will lead the show as “master of ceremonies” once again, providing a fun evening for the whole family.

Scottish Fiddle Orchestra ‘raring’ to return to Aberdeen

Orchestra chairman Bob Diament said they “can’t wait” to return to Granite City, where the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra performed their first ever concert in 1980.

He added: “The Beach Ballroom is an iconic venue, and the audience in Aberdeen are always fantastic and welcoming.

“We’re delighted to be joined by the incredible Granite City Pipes and Drums. Together, we will be going on a musical journey from the seafront in Aberdeen to the Northern Isles and back without getting our feet wet.

“Our captain and conductor, Blair Parham, can guarantee a smooth passage and our navigator and compere, Robert Lovie, will guide us safely through the voyage.

“The crew are raring to go so we hope to see people of all ages join us for what is sure to be a fantastic afternoon of live music.”

The event will take place at 2.30pm on Sunday, April 2. Tickets are available on the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra’s website.