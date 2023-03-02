Video: Emmerdale stars visit Inverurie as preparations step up for return of charity ‘extravaganza’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Video: Emmerdale stars visit Inverurie as preparations step up for return of charity ‘extravaganza’

By Chris Cromar
March 2, 2023, 9:48 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 5:58 pm

Two soap stars swapped the Yorkshire Dales for the north-east day in preparation for the return of a huge charity event.

The hugely popular “Emmerdale Extravaganza” – now known as The Big Bash Scotland – has raised more than £2 million for charity over the years.

It is now returning this summer, with cast from the soap lined up to take part in a variety of sports and challenges – including wing walking – for urological cancer charity Ucan.

Today, Emmerdale stars Natalie Ann Jamieson and Ash Palmisciano, who play who plays Amy Wyatt and Matty Barton respectively, visited the north-east to officially launch the event.

Natalie Ann Jamieson on the football pitch at the Garioch Sports Centre. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

About 20 businesses in Inverurie have already signed up to support the Emmerdale Extravaganza on June 10.

The two cast members visited those places today to drop off some merchandise to help build the excitement.

What is the Emmerdale Extravaganza?

The Emmerdale Extravaganza was an idea hatched between good friends events organiser George Walker, former Emmerdale boss Tim Fee and Chris Chittell, better known as Eric Pollard in the ITV show, 22 years ago.

Celebrities and crew have travelled from Yorkshire to Aberdeenshire and Northern Ireland nearly every year since 2001 to amass over £2million for charities and local causes.

Loganair will fly the team up to Aberdeen in support of the The Big Bash Scotland, which kicks off at 9am on June 10.

Ash Palismino on the football pitch in Inverurie today. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Activities including table tennis and beat the goalie will be held at Garioch Sports Centre, while Inverurie Golf Club will be hosting a golf classic teams competition. The stars will also take part in a celebrity cricket match at Kellands Park.

There will also be a wing walk.

From 1pm-4pm there will be live music, food and entertainment in the town centre – with the actors also meeting fans and businesses.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, Miss Jamieson said she had enjoyed her visit today.

“It’s been really nice, we’ve been up to local businesses and there are a lot of Emmerdale fans, and they’re all getting involved raising money for charity,” she said. “A lot of us are coming up in June, I can’t wait and it sounds like it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Emmerdale stars Ash Palismino (aka Matty Barton) and Natalie Ann Jamieson (aka Amy Wyatt) met Stewart Hay, captain of Inverurie Golf Club, during their visit. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

‘A friendly and opening community’

Mr Palmisciano said: “It feels amazing. This event has been running for Emmerdale for the past 20 odd years and it’s the first time we’ve been involved, and it’s so lovely to meet such a friendly and open community wanting to raise some money for charity and come together.

“And obviously we’re from Emmerdale, we work within a village and that’s lovely to see in real life.”

Natalie Ann Jamieson and Ash Palismino with Ucan office manager, Gayle Stephen. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

In the evening, there will be Big Bash Ball at The Chester Hotel, which will also raise money for Ucan.

The charity’s office manager Gayle Stephen described the support as “brilliant”.

She added: “To have the support of the Emmerdale cast is going to be so good for us. We were one of the charities right at the start of the Emmerdale event years ago and for them to choose us again is really good.”

Staff met two of the Emmerdale cast today ahead of the Big Bash Scotland 2023.<br />Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Boost for local economy

With the event taking place in just over three months, businesses are hoping to get an economic boost from it.

Inverurie Business Improvement District (BID) manager Derek Ritchie said: “It’s a great event. Obviously the Emmerdale event has taking place in Aberdeenshire towns previously for many years and it always attracts plenty people and raises a lot of money for charity.

“From my point of view, it’s very important for the town centre of Inverurie, we’ve got more of these type of large scale events and the more we have the merrier.”

Mr Ritchie has also confirmed the businesses have all committed to raising “quite a healthy sum” for the charity and is hoping that they get an economic “spinoff” from the actors visiting.

