Video: Emmerdale stars visit Inverurie as preparations step up for return of charity ‘extravaganza’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two soap stars swapped the Yorkshire Dales for the north-east day in preparation for the return of a huge charity event.

The hugely popular “Emmerdale Extravaganza” – now known as The Big Bash Scotland – has raised more than £2 million for charity over the years.

It is now returning this summer, with cast from the soap lined up to take part in a variety of sports and challenges – including wing walking – for urological cancer charity Ucan.

Today, Emmerdale stars Natalie Ann Jamieson and Ash Palmisciano, who play who plays Amy Wyatt and Matty Barton respectively, visited the north-east to officially launch the event.

About 20 businesses in Inverurie have already signed up to support the Emmerdale Extravaganza on June 10.

The two cast members visited those places today to drop off some merchandise to help build the excitement.

What is the Emmerdale Extravaganza?

The Emmerdale Extravaganza was an idea hatched between good friends events organiser George Walker, former Emmerdale boss Tim Fee and Chris Chittell, better known as Eric Pollard in the ITV show, 22 years ago.

Celebrities and crew have travelled from Yorkshire to Aberdeenshire and Northern Ireland nearly every year since 2001 to amass over £2million for charities and local causes.

Loganair will fly the team up to Aberdeen in support of the The Big Bash Scotland, which kicks off at 9am on June 10.

Activities including table tennis and beat the goalie will be held at Garioch Sports Centre, while Inverurie Golf Club will be hosting a golf classic teams competition. The stars will also take part in a celebrity cricket match at Kellands Park.

There will also be a wing walk.

From 1pm-4pm there will be live music, food and entertainment in the town centre – with the actors also meeting fans and businesses.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, Miss Jamieson said she had enjoyed her visit today.

“It’s been really nice, we’ve been up to local businesses and there are a lot of Emmerdale fans, and they’re all getting involved raising money for charity,” she said. “A lot of us are coming up in June, I can’t wait and it sounds like it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

‘A friendly and opening community’

Mr Palmisciano said: “It feels amazing. This event has been running for Emmerdale for the past 20 odd years and it’s the first time we’ve been involved, and it’s so lovely to meet such a friendly and open community wanting to raise some money for charity and come together.

“And obviously we’re from Emmerdale, we work within a village and that’s lovely to see in real life.”

In the evening, there will be Big Bash Ball at The Chester Hotel, which will also raise money for Ucan.

The charity’s office manager Gayle Stephen described the support as “brilliant”.

She added: “To have the support of the Emmerdale cast is going to be so good for us. We were one of the charities right at the start of the Emmerdale event years ago and for them to choose us again is really good.”

Boost for local economy

With the event taking place in just over three months, businesses are hoping to get an economic boost from it.

Inverurie Business Improvement District (BID) manager Derek Ritchie said: “It’s a great event. Obviously the Emmerdale event has taking place in Aberdeenshire towns previously for many years and it always attracts plenty people and raises a lot of money for charity.

“From my point of view, it’s very important for the town centre of Inverurie, we’ve got more of these type of large scale events and the more we have the merrier.”

Mr Ritchie has also confirmed the businesses have all committed to raising “quite a healthy sum” for the charity and is hoping that they get an economic “spinoff” from the actors visiting.