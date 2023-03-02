Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east village’s iconic Post Office will close “temporarily” following the resignation of the postmaster.

Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed has announced it will shut on March 31.

The Post Office has told residents they are “currently investigating the options available” that will enable them to reinstate the service.

However, they have warned any potential options must be “sustainable” for the future.

After the closure goes through, residents will have to travel to Clerkhill Post Office or the Peterhead Post Office.

Post Office is a ‘lifeline’ for village’s elderly or vulnerable

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “It is a hammer blow to the local community who rely on this valuable resource on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s extremely concerning that the village will now be left without a post office during these challenging times.”

The Conservative MP added: “Post offices are a lifeline for places like Boddam, especially for elderly or vulnerable residents who struggle to travel and now face a 10-mile round trip to Clerkhill in Peterhead.

“The importance of rural post offices for banking, access to cash and parcel assistance cannot be understated and I hope a buyer can be found for this unique premises in the heart of the village.”

In October, Portsoy lost its only Post Office. At the time it was also stressed it would be a “temporary” measure but has remained shut.

The Post Office has said that decisions around the future of the Boddam premises will be made depending on “customer numbers and usage”.

They have said they make take the opportunity to establish an “alternative type of service”. This may be a local branch that runs alongside an already established retail shop.

David Duff, the network provision lead for the Post Office has said anyone affected by the decision can write to him with any questions at comments@postoffice.co.uk