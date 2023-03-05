Emergency services attend one-vehicle crash between Dyce and Bridge of Don

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services attend a one-vehicle crash between Dyce and Bridge of Don.

Eyewitnesses reported a car had flipped on its side on the back road between Parkhill and Bridge of Don near the Parkhill Garden Centre.

No one appears to have been seriously injured during the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.45am on Sunday March 5, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash between Dyce and Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. Recovery was arranged.”

In January, there was a crash between two cars near Parkhill Garden Centre at around 6.50am.

This was one of a series of crashes to occur on Aberdeen roads when icy conditions were being reported in and around the city.