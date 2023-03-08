Two taken to hospital after car crash on A952 Mintlaw road at Kinknockie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital in Aberdeen following a car crash near Mintlaw.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A952 Mintlaw to Ellon road at Kinknockie, at the turn-off for Peterhead.

The alarm was raised at 9.30am today, and police, fire and three ambulances attended.

One of the motorists managed to get out of their vehicle before the crews arrived.

The road was shut but has since reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 9.30am on Wednesday, March 8, police received a report of a two-car crash on the A952, between Mintlaw and Ellon, at the turn off to Peterhead.

An ambulance spokesman added: “We received a call today at 9.25am to attend a road traffic collision on the A952. We dispatched three ambulances to the scene and transported two patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”