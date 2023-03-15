Aberdeen road blocked following one-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A residential street in Torry was blocked after a one-vehicle crash.

Police received reports of a crash on Grampian Road in Torry around 7.30pm today.

Emergency services attended the one-vehicle incident believed to involve a car. It is not clear if anyone has been injured.

Reports from witnesses posted online describe a vehicle on its roof on the street.

Stagecoach Bluebird diverted all its 59 services up Victoria Road while the road was blocked.

#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to an RTC on Grampian RD all 59 Services will divert up Victoria Road, Abbey Place then continue normal route on Balnagask Road. Stops on Grampian RD, Grampian PL and Tullos Circle will be missed. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/IJEzoFdvcC — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) March 15, 2023

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were made aware of a road traffic collision on Grampian Road around 7.30pm.

“Recovery is being arranged to uplift the vehicle.”