Pop-up shop selling eco-conscious women’s fashion brand opens at M&S in Aberdeen

A pop-up shop featuring a 30-piece capsule collection from an eco-conscious women’s fashion brand, has opened at M&S in Aberdeen.

The high street chain will sell products from Nobody’s Child at 30 locations across the UK, including at their St Nicholas Street branch, until August.

The seasonal pop-up shop will offer a capsule collection of Nobody’s Child signature midi and mini dresses, including the brand’s most popular styles – the Alexa and Felicia.

As well as this, a range of skirts, tops and jumpsuits will be on sale between £29 and £89.

The launch follows the successful trial of Nobody’s Child in 10 M&S stores last year and is the next stage of the partnership since the company invested in the brand at the end of 2021 as part of its wider “Brands at M&S” strategy.

‘Extremely excited to provide the shoppers of Aberdeen with new designs’

M&S Aberdeen store manager Kathryn Mullaney said: “Here at M&S Aberdeen we pride ourselves on providing our customers with the latest trends and hottest products from our clothing department.

“We love that Nobody’s Child delivers on-trend yet eco-conscious clothing and are extremely excited to provide the shoppers of Aberdeen with new designs for events and occasions this spring and summer.

“Whether you have shopped Nobody’s Child previously on M&S.com or are discovering the brand for the first time, myself and the team can’t wait to show you the new addition to our clothing department over the next few months.”