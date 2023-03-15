Ferryhill residents turn out in force to protest ‘disgraceful’ council decision to close library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ferryhill residents turn out in force to protest ‘disgraceful’ council decision to close library

By Chris Cromar
March 15, 2023, 6:51 pm
A number of people attended the demonstration. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
A number of people attended the demonstration. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

More than 50 people young and old packed into an Aberdeen library today to protest against its closure.

Campaigners fighting to save Ferryhill Library – one of six due to shut in a cost-cutting move – held a “read in” to demonstrate how well used it is by the community.

The library, which was refurbished as recently as 2020, is used by readers of all ages and also doubles as a warm space.

Demonstration organiser Karen Barrett-Ayres said “time is of the essence” to get councillors to rethink the closure, due to happen on March 31.

She said: “I just feel that libraries are vitally important for the community. They’re not just about books, they’re used for a wide range of things and they’re critically important.

“It’s been said that reading for pleasure is the single most important factor in being able to get people out of poverty, so for social mobility I think it’s very important.”

The read in was set up by Karen Barrett-Ayres, who attended with her son Brodie. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Poorest in city will ‘suffer worse’

The other five libraries due to close, to save the council £280,0000, are Cornhill, Cults, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside.

Muriel McDougall, who worked as a library at Ferryhill more than 50 years ago, attended the protest.

Describing the council’s decision as “disgraceful”, she said: “It’s always been well used. There’s always people on the computers and they have a babies group, a toddlers group, a reading group and groups that come and meet here.

Ferryhill Library is set to close on March 31. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

“And with the rise in fuel costs, the council said that the libraries would be places where people could come, keep warm, meet other people and not use their electric and gas by having to heat their houses all day and they’re closing them.

“The people who are going to suffer worse are people who live in the poorer parts of the city.”

Corran Musk, who comes to the library with his son said he was “annoyed” by the plans to close it and urged the council to “please reconsider”.

“I think one of the one of the biggest problems would be the next nearest library would be the Central Library. It’s harder to get there and this is a walk home from school, we just wouldn’t have as much access as we do,” he said.

Brothers William and Henry Fowler enjoy going to the library. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Council urged to ‘think again’

Describing libraries as an “essential service”, local Labour councillor Simon Watson urged the council to “think again” and spend some of the £4million that is sitting reserves to save them.

He said: “This isn’t something which can be closed and then walked away from, these are things which people grow up with and their lives and wellbeing depends on having these.”

After the closures were announced, north-east crime writer Stuart MacBride warned the move would “impoverish six big chunks of Aberdeen”.

Tags

Conversation

