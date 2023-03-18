‘It doesn’t matter who you are or how old you are’: Thousands turn out for Aberdeen Comic Con 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It doesn’t matter who you are or how old you are’: Thousands turn out for Aberdeen Comic Con 2023

By Lauren Taylor
March 18, 2023, 7:32 pm Updated: March 18, 2023, 7:35 pm
Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Thousands of fans, young and old, turned up dressed as their favourite comic, film and TV stars for the chance to meet their heroes.

The P&J Live has been transformed into a haven for cosplay fans as they flocked to the arena for the return of Comic Con Scotland NE.

The event was first held in the city last year and was a roaring success.

Crowds gathered to show off their impressive outfits, meet other fans, and speak to some of the big names visiting the Granite City.

Sean Pertwee, known for portraying Alfred Pennyworth in Gotham, and Stranger Things stars Grace Van Dien (Chrissy Cunningham), Alec Utgoff (Dr. Alexei) and Cara Buono (Dr. Faye Miller) were part of the impressive line-up.

Sophie Aldred, Peter Davidson, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann and Colin Baker from Doctor Who were also included in the star-studded guest line-up. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Colourful stalls filled with merchandise, artwork and even themed sweet treats delighted guests as they meandered around the bustling arena, while others played games or watched exhibits.

The arena can hold a capacity of 15,000 people, and the first day of the convention was a sell-out.

For some, this was their first chance to try cosplay, or even visit a Comic Con while others travelled to Aberdeen just for the day.

Many said they were left impressed by the spectacle organised by Monopoly Events.

Local cosplay fans enjoy north-east offering

Dominika and Chuck Imisson, and their friend Amanda Shearer-Anderson, enjoyed their first experience at Aberdeen’s Comic Con.

Dominika Imisson, Amanda Shearer-Anderson and Chuck Imisson from Aberdeen dressed up as their own custom Mandalorian characters. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Mr Imisson said: “We’re local so it was really nice for us to be able to find a Comic Con like this in Aberdeen and not have to go anywhere else. It’s been great.

“There wasn’t very much sleep for a lot of people last night,” he added.

Ms Shearer-Anderson explained the group had decided to dress up as their own original Mandalorian characters.

She said: “It doesn’t matter who you are or how old you are it’s about the event and the costuming, and once again it doesn’t matter if you buy it in or make it – you meet artists and all different kinds of people.

“You appreciate the artwork and the time that goes into things. It’s amazing.”

Celda Tyndall and AJ Simpson enjoyed dressing up and spending the day together browsing artwork stalls. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Aberdeen creatives Celda Tyndall and AJ Simpson, who won the Great Pottery Throw Down last year, spent the day browsing stalls.

For Celda, this is her second Comic Con, and she said: “It’s been good, we’ve had lots of people take some lovely photos. It feels bigger and feels a lot more open which is certainly a lot easier for me in the wheelchair.

“There are more stalls as well which is quite good, it’s been a great atmosphere.”

AJ agreed and said: “There’s a lot of independent artist stalls, those are our favourites. We always end up buying prints and badges and lots of stuff we don’t need.”

Fans come from far and wide

Friends Finn Hunter, Dory Thompson and Robyn Wiseman travelled from Elgin and Llhanbryde to take part in the cosplay fun.

Friends Finn Hunter, Dory Thompson and Robyn Wiseman got on an early morning bus from Elgin to enjoy the day. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Finn said: “It’s been a blast, there’s a lot to do and a lot to cover – it’s a really nice atmosphere. People are lovely as well, so it’s been a really fun time.”

Dory admitted: “I was really nervous about getting overwhelmed, but it’s been really manageable today so it’s made the experience better for sure.”

Meanwhile, Ronan Heathcote travelled from Edinburgh in the hopes of meeting four Doctor Who stars.

Ronan Heathcote from Edinburgh dressed as one of the Doctor Whos. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

It was his first time attending the Aberdeen event and came dressed as the Tom Baker Doctor Who.

The 25-year-old said: “I’ve met Peter Davidson and Colin Baker at previous ones and I’ve managed to catch Sylvester McCoy or Paul McGann, so it was those two I wanted to see. I got autographs and I’ll get photographs later on.”

Family fun for all

Jaxxon Wilson and his dad Chris attended the event with the Ghostbusters of Aberdeen.

Chris Wilson and son Jaxxon dressed as Ghostbusters. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The pair who love Ghostbusters decided to join the group after meeting them at last year’s Comic Con.

Chris, 34, said: “We’re both fans anyway, so we made the stuff over lockdown and after meeting the guys they said we should get involved so we did.”

10-year-old Jaxxon said he enjoyed doing the event with his dad. He added: “I don’t think it would be that fun on your own.”

Supermario playing Supermario? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Check out our gallery from the first day of Comic Con 2023.

Tickets are still available for the event on Sunday and can be bought here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeen woman Clare Masson found
Police officers pulled over the driver of the milk van and found cannabis.
Garioch milkman arrested after failing roadside drug test
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren't reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done -…
Declan Hoskins, who works at Treehouse Nursery in Aberdeen. Image: Truth PR
Aberdeen childcare worker named apprentice ambassador of the year
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
Event host Sally Phillips was overjoyed to be there. Image: SPE
Were you at this year's Offshore Achievement Awards?
Peterhead harbour.
Person rescued from water at Peterhead Harbour 'safe and well'

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

23-year-old Lorna Phillips, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2021, won this year's Glenfiddich Residency Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley
Scottish artist Lorna Phillips wins top class residency at Glenfiddich Distillery
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week as Dons…
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay rues two-minute lapse which put Ross County on backfoot against Livingston
Joel Nouble heads home Livingston's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Livingston 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Hospital visiting restrictions have been implemented in Ospadal Uibhist agus Bharraigh (Uist and Barra Hospital) in Benbecula.
Visiting restrictions introduced at Western Isles hospital following Covid cases

Editor's Picks

Most Commented