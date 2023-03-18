‘It doesn’t matter who you are or how old you are’: Thousands turn out for Aberdeen Comic Con 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of fans, young and old, turned up dressed as their favourite comic, film and TV stars for the chance to meet their heroes.

The P&J Live has been transformed into a haven for cosplay fans as they flocked to the arena for the return of Comic Con Scotland NE.

The event was first held in the city last year and was a roaring success.

Crowds gathered to show off their impressive outfits, meet other fans, and speak to some of the big names visiting the Granite City.

Sean Pertwee, known for portraying Alfred Pennyworth in Gotham, and Stranger Things stars Grace Van Dien (Chrissy Cunningham), Alec Utgoff (Dr. Alexei) and Cara Buono (Dr. Faye Miller) were part of the impressive line-up.

Colourful stalls filled with merchandise, artwork and even themed sweet treats delighted guests as they meandered around the bustling arena, while others played games or watched exhibits.

The arena can hold a capacity of 15,000 people, and the first day of the convention was a sell-out.

For some, this was their first chance to try cosplay, or even visit a Comic Con while others travelled to Aberdeen just for the day.

Many said they were left impressed by the spectacle organised by Monopoly Events.

Local cosplay fans enjoy north-east offering

Dominika and Chuck Imisson, and their friend Amanda Shearer-Anderson, enjoyed their first experience at Aberdeen’s Comic Con.

Mr Imisson said: “We’re local so it was really nice for us to be able to find a Comic Con like this in Aberdeen and not have to go anywhere else. It’s been great.

“There wasn’t very much sleep for a lot of people last night,” he added.

Ms Shearer-Anderson explained the group had decided to dress up as their own original Mandalorian characters.

She said: “It doesn’t matter who you are or how old you are it’s about the event and the costuming, and once again it doesn’t matter if you buy it in or make it – you meet artists and all different kinds of people.

“You appreciate the artwork and the time that goes into things. It’s amazing.”

Aberdeen creatives Celda Tyndall and AJ Simpson, who won the Great Pottery Throw Down last year, spent the day browsing stalls.

For Celda, this is her second Comic Con, and she said: “It’s been good, we’ve had lots of people take some lovely photos. It feels bigger and feels a lot more open which is certainly a lot easier for me in the wheelchair.

“There are more stalls as well which is quite good, it’s been a great atmosphere.”

AJ agreed and said: “There’s a lot of independent artist stalls, those are our favourites. We always end up buying prints and badges and lots of stuff we don’t need.”

Fans come from far and wide

Friends Finn Hunter, Dory Thompson and Robyn Wiseman travelled from Elgin and Llhanbryde to take part in the cosplay fun.

Finn said: “It’s been a blast, there’s a lot to do and a lot to cover – it’s a really nice atmosphere. People are lovely as well, so it’s been a really fun time.”

Dory admitted: “I was really nervous about getting overwhelmed, but it’s been really manageable today so it’s made the experience better for sure.”

Meanwhile, Ronan Heathcote travelled from Edinburgh in the hopes of meeting four Doctor Who stars.

It was his first time attending the Aberdeen event and came dressed as the Tom Baker Doctor Who.

The 25-year-old said: “I’ve met Peter Davidson and Colin Baker at previous ones and I’ve managed to catch Sylvester McCoy or Paul McGann, so it was those two I wanted to see. I got autographs and I’ll get photographs later on.”

Family fun for all

Jaxxon Wilson and his dad Chris attended the event with the Ghostbusters of Aberdeen.

The pair who love Ghostbusters decided to join the group after meeting them at last year’s Comic Con.

Chris, 34, said: “We’re both fans anyway, so we made the stuff over lockdown and after meeting the guys they said we should get involved so we did.”

10-year-old Jaxxon said he enjoyed doing the event with his dad. He added: “I don’t think it would be that fun on your own.”

Check out our gallery from the first day of Comic Con 2023.

