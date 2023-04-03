Hopes ‘unsightly’ bins will help to tidy up rubbish problems on Aberdeen street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is hoped new “unsightly” bins will solve the issue of overflowing rubbish, litter and misplaced bins on a stretch of a busy Aberdeen street.

Properties between Orchard Street and University Road, next to Aberdeen University, had their individual wheelie bins replaced with communal ones last month.

The change was a result of Old Aberdeen Community Council raising the issue of waste problems to Aberdeen City Council after a walkabout in the area in January.

The properties affected are mainly flats, with the area being popular for university students, with multiple general, recycling and garden waste wheelie bins also on the street.

Known for its litter issues, as well as overflowing bins, it is hoped that the new system will help residents get the situation under control in this part of King Street.

A woman whose flat is part of the changes said overflowing bins is an “issue” in the area, adding: “I think it’s good, because the other bins used to get stolen.”

‘Makes things a lot simpler’

However, she worries the changes will not make any difference, adding “people will do what they always do”.

William, a recent graduate, said it will “definitely” help the issues on King Street, saying: “It saves us having to sort out our bins at the front. It makes things a lot, lot simpler just to have it in one place.

“I do definitely think that people aren’t disposing of their waste as responsibly as they should.”

Ruby Madden, who lives in nearby University Road where individual bins will remain, said communal bins “would be a lot more helpful” if implemented in her street.

She added: “It’s a free-for-all, people just chucking stuff in the bin, it’s just useless and would make a lot more sense.”

Will new bins help keep King Street tidy?

A spokesman for Old Aberdeen Community Council said: “Although unsightly, it is to be hoped the new bins will assist in keeping King Street tidier. In fairness, the council was quick to empty the bins on request when they became full soon after installation.

“The success of the new arrangements depends on all local residents sorting waste into the correct bins, breaking-up boxes and compacting where possible.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman added: “Communal bins for mixed recycling and general waste were installed in a small section of King Street.

“These replaced individual wheeled bins for a small number of properties and the change is intended to help resolve persistent issues arising from bins not being returned to properties following collection.”