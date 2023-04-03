Teenager who set fire to BMW was caught after leaving petrol can behind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teenager who set fire to BMW was caught after leaving petrol can behind

Police used CCTV camera evidence to connect Dylan Flett to the fire that caused £5,000 worth of damage.

By Kathryn Wylie
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
10mph driver was under the influence with ketamine in the car
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'I feel angry, empty and lost': Grieving mum's agonising wait for answers after son's…
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed for beating friend unconscious with a bar stool during drunken pub brawl
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Thief drove into delivery man after stealing van full of parcels
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Controlling and dangerous' serial rapist jailed for 15 years
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inmate headbutted prison guard who wouldn't let him use gym
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Just wait till we get home': Man in dock after train threats to partner
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dealer who flung £5,000 drugs from window during raid given 'glimmer of hope' he'll…

Most Read

1
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being pulled from water near Isle of Harris
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Late drama as Fraserburgh snatch leveller to deny Clachnacuddin victory
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen's new Brazillian barbecue
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Brechin draw with Brora to move a point closer to Highland League leaders Buckie
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman reported missing from Elgin last seen at Dr Gray's Hospital
Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Dylan Flett leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react

Editor's Picks