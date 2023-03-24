A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road south of Newtonhill involving nearly 20 vehicles.

The incident took place between Newtonhill and the Bridge of Muchalls at about 12.30pm.

Police, fire and seven ambulance crews, two special operations response teams and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene on the A92.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed 18 vehicles, including a lorry, were involved.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said seven people were injured in the incident with four patients being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 12.49pm to attend an incident on the A92 between Bridge of Muchalls and Newtonhill.

“Seven ambulances, two special operations response teams (SORT) and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene.

“Four patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and three patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

Car lands outside house on A92

Photos shared online show one car on its side in a garden after crashing through a wall on the side of the road.

It also appears as though a lamppost was hit in the incident with one at the scene dented and knocked sideways.

Meanwhile, several other vehicles appeared to be dented with cars strewn across the road at various angles. Debris and glass were also scattered across the surface.

It is understood a dog also started running about at the scene after getting out of one of the cars involved in the crash.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 16:02#A92 Bridge of Muchalls- Newtonhill Both directions now ⛔CLOSED⛔ following the earlier collision 5 minute delays above normal for Southbound traffic❗ 25 minute delays above normal for Northbound traffic❗ @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/Ia8GPtjRoa — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 24, 2023

However, police officers said only 17 vehicles were involved.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12.40pm on Friday, March 24, we were called to reports of a crash involving 17 vehicles on the A92 near Walker Drive, Muchalls, Newtonhill.

“Four people were taken to hospital by ambulance. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Fire crews received a call from the ambulance service at 12.55pm to assist with making the area safe.

Two appliances from Altens and one from Stonehaven left the the scene at 3.55pm.

Road reopened seven hours later

The road was closed in both directions to allow for the vehicles to be recovered but fully reopened shortly after 7pm.

While the road was closed, police put diversions in place and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Significant delays were reported on the A90 northbound at Stonehaen and southbound on the AWPR as traffic bypassed the affected stretch of the A92.

Stagecoach Bluebird’s X7 services used the AWPR from Stonehaven to Charleston during the road closure but have shared services have now returned to normal.