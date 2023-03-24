A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill

The A92 was closed near Stonehaven following the crash, which happened at about 12.30pm.

By Ellie Milne and Lottie Hood
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road south of Newtonhill involving nearly 20 vehicles.

The incident took place between Newtonhill and the Bridge of Muchalls at about 12.30pm.

Police, fire and seven ambulance crews, two special operations response teams and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene on the A92.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed 18 vehicles, including a lorry, were involved.

A number of cars and other vehicles were involved in the crash on the A92. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said seven people were injured in the incident with four patients being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 12.49pm to attend an incident on the A92 between Bridge of Muchalls and Newtonhill.

“Seven ambulances, two special operations response teams (SORT) and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene.

“Four patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and three patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

Car lands outside house on A92

Photos shared online show one car on its side in a garden after crashing through a wall on the side of the road.

It also appears as though a lamppost was hit in the incident with one at the scene dented and knocked sideways.

Meanwhile, several other vehicles appeared to be dented with cars strewn across the road at various angles. Debris and glass were also scattered across the surface.

It is understood a dog also started running about at the scene after getting out of one of the cars involved in the crash.

However, police officers said only 17 vehicles were involved.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12.40pm on Friday, March 24, we were called to reports of a crash involving 17 vehicles on the A92 near Walker Drive, Muchalls, Newtonhill.

“Four people were taken to hospital by ambulance. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Emergency services were called to the scene after 12.30pm on Friday. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.

Fire crews received a call from the ambulance service at 12.55pm to assist with making the area safe.

Two appliances from Altens and one from Stonehaven left the the scene at 3.55pm.

Road reopened seven hours later

The road was closed in both directions to allow for the vehicles to be recovered but fully reopened shortly after 7pm.

While the road was closed, police put diversions in place and advised motorists to avoid the area.

The A90 northbound this evening near Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.

Significant delays were reported on the A90 northbound at Stonehaen and southbound on the AWPR as traffic bypassed the affected stretch of the A92.

Stagecoach Bluebird’s X7 services used the AWPR from Stonehaven to Charleston during the road closure but have shared services have now returned to normal.

