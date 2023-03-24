Wick swimming pool to remain closed following a chemical leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Wick swimming pool to remain closed following a chemical leak

Parents of children at Newton Park Primary School received a message through the school app asking for kids to be picked up "urgently". 

By Lauren Taylor
Wick Community Campus. Image: Hub North Scotland
High Life Highland is investigating after schools and sports facilities were “urgently” evacuated following a chemical spill at a Wick pool.

Firefighters were called to the Wick Community Campus at around 11.20am, and the schools and sports facilities were evacuated.

Four appliances, as well as a special unit, were dispatched to the scene on Newton Road. There were no reported casualties.

Both Newton Park Primary School and Wick High School are part of the community campus the swimming pool, however, is run by High Life Highland.

A spokeswoman for High Life Highland has confirmed the facility will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Our East Caithness Community Facility will remain closed to the public until further notice.Our location’s emergency…

Posted by Wick Swimming Pool on Friday, 24 March 2023

Fire crews have handed the building back to High Life Highland, and an internal review into the incident has begun.

The spokeswoman said: “The location’s emergency procedures were implemented following a chemical-related incident this morning which resulted in the schools and community and sports facilities being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assessed the situation, allowing school pupils to return to the location to gather belongings, and the building was fully handed back to High Life Highland later in the afternoon.

“There were no injuries, and High Life Highland has commenced an internal review into the incident.”

Parents asked to pick up children ‘urgently’

Parents of those at Newton Park Primary School received a message through the school app asking for kids to be picked up “urgently”.

They were told there was an “incident” at the swimming pool but the children were “safe” in the primary school.

It is understood canteen staff were not allowed back into the building, meaning children were not given their lunch, according to one of the parents.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 11.20am on Friday March 24 to reports of a chemical spill at a building at Newton Road, Wick.

“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are still at the scene assisting emergency service partners.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

Further updates will be shared through East Caithness Community Facility’s Facebook page.

