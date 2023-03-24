Wick swimming pool to remain closed following a chemical leak

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

High Life Highland is investigating after schools and sports facilities were “urgently” evacuated following a chemical spill at a Wick pool.

Firefighters were called to the Wick Community Campus at around 11.20am, and the schools and sports facilities were evacuated.

Four appliances, as well as a special unit, were dispatched to the scene on Newton Road. There were no reported casualties.

Both Newton Park Primary School and Wick High School are part of the community campus the swimming pool, however, is run by High Life Highland.

A spokeswoman for High Life Highland has confirmed the facility will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Our East Caithness Community Facility will remain closed to the public until further notice.Our location’s emergency… Posted by Wick Swimming Pool on Friday, 24 March 2023

Fire crews have handed the building back to High Life Highland, and an internal review into the incident has begun.

The spokeswoman said: “The location’s emergency procedures were implemented following a chemical-related incident this morning which resulted in the schools and community and sports facilities being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assessed the situation, allowing school pupils to return to the location to gather belongings, and the building was fully handed back to High Life Highland later in the afternoon.

“There were no injuries, and High Life Highland has commenced an internal review into the incident.”

Parents asked to pick up children ‘urgently’

Parents of those at Newton Park Primary School received a message through the school app asking for kids to be picked up “urgently”.

They were told there was an “incident” at the swimming pool but the children were “safe” in the primary school.

It is understood canteen staff were not allowed back into the building, meaning children were not given their lunch, according to one of the parents.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 11.20am on Friday March 24 to reports of a chemical spill at a building at Newton Road, Wick.

“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are still at the scene assisting emergency service partners.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

Further updates will be shared through East Caithness Community Facility’s Facebook page.