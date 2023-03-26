Determined Aberdeen schoolgirl, 9, joins fight to save Ferryhill Library from permanent closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Determined Aberdeen schoolgirl, 9, joins fight to save Ferryhill Library from permanent closure

Charlotte Jolly has started a petition in her school to give voice to other children using Ferryhill Library.

By Denny Andonova
Charlotte Jolly has gathered signatures from schoolfriends and teachers to try and save Ferryhill Library. Image: Jill Jolly
Charlotte Jolly has gathered signatures from schoolfriends and teachers to try and save Ferryhill Library. Image: Jill Jolly

For nine-year-old Charlotte Jolly, her local library is a “nice and quiet” place where she can enjoy reading her favourite books in peace.

Ferryhill Library has been an integral part of her life ever since she was a little girl and would often visit it with her nursery, eager to grab a book from the stacked-up shelves.

The schoolgirl has now joined the fight to save the facility from permanent closure.

The library is one of six to be shut on Thursday after Aberdeen City Council decided to axe them in a bid to plug a £46.6 million black hole in next year’s budget.

Leading Scottish writers – including Stuart MacBride and Ian Rankin – and local residents have since been up in arms in tireless efforts to reverse the decision.

‘I’m not a big fan of e-books’

Inspired by movement, Charlotte started a petition of her own to ensure the future of the library for other kids and show how valued it is among the local community.

She has collected more than 70 signatures for fellow pupils at Ferryhill Primary School to give voice to the youngest users of the facility.

Ferryhill Library is among the Aberdeen facilities threatened with closure. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

“I’d be very sad if the library closes,” Charlotte said.

“I think it should stay open because of all the reasons I like it. It’s a nice and quiet space – you can take books and just read them there.

“I felt like I should do it [the petition], because probably more and more children want the same things that I do. I’m not a big fan of e-books, I prefer normal books.”

Support to save Ferryhill Library

Charlotte and her mum Jill Jolly were among scores of residents who gathered outside the council headquarters yesterday with homemade banners to make their voices heard.

Last week, more than 50 people of all ages also held a read-in at Ferryhill Library in protest against the “disgraceful” decision to close it and to prove how well-used it is.

Meanwhile, locals have been putting love letters to staff at the librbary for the last week to express their love and appreciation for the facility, which serves young and old.

Mrs Jolly has been using the facility for nearly a decade, brining Charlotte and her three-year-old sister Emily regularly to grab a colourful book for a nice read.

Children have joined a ‘read-in’ protest at Ferryhill Library to oppose the closure. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

The 43-year-old said: “We wanted to give voice to some of the kids that didn’t know about the Love Letters box and also don’t have access to online petitions.

“All of them have used the library probably at some point – either with their nursery or just going in with their families. It’s a well-used library and we are keen to keep it open.

“We just hope we can do something to save them. It would be a sad loss if we do lose it.”

Councillors will now discuss the closures of the libraries – along with that of Bucksburn swimming pool – at a special meeting of Aberdeen City Council tomorrow.

P&J reporter Ben Hendry spent four days working from the six Aberdeen libraries soon to close – learning about how they are much more than buildings to many people.

Read their stories below

The faces behind the places: The Aberdonians I met in a week working from six libraries being shut

