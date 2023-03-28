Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 49-year-old man has been charged after police recovered £65,000 worth of drugs in Aberdeen.

Police searched a property in the Hilton Avenue area of the city following an intelligence-led operation and recovered a quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine and cannabis.

The man was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with the recovery and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Karen Maxwell said: “We remain wholly committed to disrupting county lines activity.

“We will use all resources at our disposal and take any action necessary to rid our communities of drugs and reduce the harm they cause.

“We acknowledge the misery drug misuse can cause in the communities and we rely on support and information from the public to help combat this.

“Anyone with information regarding drugs in their community or county lines activity should contact us through 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”