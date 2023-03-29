Campaigners call on Humza Yousaf to step in to save Aberdeen libraries

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Save Aberdeen Libraries campaigners are urging the new first minister to intervene after city councillors pushed through the vote to close six venues.

Labour councillors had put forward a motion at yesterday’s special meeting requesting the council ask for extra funding from the Scottish Government.

However, the administration pushed through the budget, leaving campaigners “disappointed and angry” – but undeterred.

Save Aberdeen Libraries is now calling on Humza Yousaf to intervene and help their cause and prevent the closure of the six libraries this week.

In a tweet to the new first minister, the campaigners ask him to meet with them to discuss the future of the threatened facilities.

The tweet reads: “We see you love libraries. We do too, we know they are important for Scotland to have a prosperous future. Only our council is closing six of them.

“Several are in priority neighbourhoods, the only community hub and way of people getting help with digital access.”

It finished: “We have been getting silenced by our Council administration who don’t want to listen to us. They are not acting in a transparent manner.

“We hope that you can set a better example by speaking with us.

Hi @HumzaYousaf, we would like to congratulate you on becoming our new First Minister, and invite you to Aberdeen. We see you love libraries. We do too, we know they are important for Scotland to have a prosperous future. Only our council is closing six of them. https://t.co/icEG5jIeX1 — Save Aberdeen Libraries (@SaveAbdnLibs) March 29, 2023

‘Everyone has the right to access a library’

Laurie Mackay, a campaigner for Save Aberdeen Libraries, explained a library is more than “just a warm space or a place to borrow books”.

She said: “It is where people have been helped in learning English, the only place where they can get help accessing the internet. Many don’t have the extra money or ability to travel to a library further away.

“Everyone in our city has the right to have access to a library, and the council has a legal obligation to provide equal access to library services for everyone.”

Ms Mackay recalled the SNP party praising libraries for “improving mental health and wellbeing, tackling social isolation, closing the digital divide and reducing the attainment gap” ahead of the local government elections last year.

She added: “We would ask the First Minister Humza Yousaf to remember the promise his party made to voters last year and provide the additional funding needed to our council so local libraries in Aberdeen can be empowered to deliver the Scottish Government’s National Public Library Strategy.”

Council Tory group leader and councillor Ryan Houghton has joined the calls for Mr Yousaf to step in.

He tweeted: “When Humza Yousaf spoke to protestors in Aberdeen a few weeks ago when canvassing for votes he said they were being heard.

“Now you have the power to intervene, what will you do first minister?”

When @HumzaYousaf spoke to protesters in Aberdeen a few weeks ago when canvassing for votes he said they were being heard. Now you have the power to intervene, what will you do First Minister? https://t.co/Z6Y497N15c — Ryan Houghton (@Ryan_Aberdeen) March 29, 2023

Scottish Government: ‘Local authorities should work in partnership with communities’

A Scottish Government spokeswoman explained it is up to local representatives to make decisions about services – however, the authorities should work in partnership with communities to find new ways to deliver services.

She said: “Any decision around public libraries, must be considered extremely carefully and local authorities should work in partnership with communities to explore new ways of delivering services.

“In 2023-24, Aberdeen City Council will receive Scottish Government funding of £436.9 million to fund local services. Taken together with their decision to increase council tax levels by 5% this will provide an extra £34.3 million to support vital day-to-day services in 2023-24, which equates to an additional 8.4% compared with 2022-23.

“Ultimately, it is for locally elected representatives to make local decisions on how best to deliver services to their local communities.”