Campaigners call on Humza Yousaf to step in to save Aberdeen libraries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Campaigners call on Humza Yousaf to step in to save Aberdeen libraries

Campaigners have asked to meet with Humza Yousaf to discuss the future of the threatened facilities.  

By Lauren Taylor
Campaigners are calling on the new first minister to intervene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Save Aberdeen Libraries campaigners are urging the new first minister to intervene after city councillors pushed through the vote to close six venues.

Labour councillors had put forward a motion at yesterday’s special meeting requesting the council ask for extra funding from the Scottish Government.

However, the administration pushed through the budget, leaving campaigners “disappointed and angry” – but undeterred.

Aberdeen campaigners were left silenced as cuts were cemented yesterday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Save Aberdeen Libraries is now calling on Humza Yousaf to intervene and help their cause and prevent the closure of the six libraries this week.

In a tweet to the new first minister, the campaigners ask him to meet with them to discuss the future of the threatened facilities.

The tweet reads: “We see you love libraries. We do too, we know they are important for Scotland to have a prosperous future. Only our council is closing six of them.

“Several are in priority neighbourhoods, the only community hub and way of people getting help with digital access.”

It finished: “We have been getting silenced by our Council administration who don’t want to listen to us. They are not acting in a transparent manner.

“We hope that you can set a better example by speaking with us.

‘Everyone has the right to access a library’

Laurie Mackay, a campaigner for Save Aberdeen Libraries, explained a library is more than “just a warm space or a place to borrow books”.

She said: “It is where people have been helped in learning English, the only place where they can get help accessing the internet. Many don’t have the extra money or ability to travel to a library further away.

“Everyone in our city has the right to have access to a library, and the council has a legal obligation to provide equal access to library services for everyone.”

Laurie Mackay at a library protest on Saturday. Image: Ellie Milne / DC Thomson.

Ms Mackay recalled the SNP party praising libraries for “improving mental health and wellbeing, tackling social isolation, closing the digital divide and reducing the attainment gap” ahead of the local government elections last year.

She added: “We would ask the First Minister Humza Yousaf to remember the promise his party made to voters last year and provide the additional funding needed to our council so local libraries in Aberdeen can be empowered to deliver the Scottish Government’s National Public Library Strategy.”

Council Tory group leader and councillor Ryan Houghton has joined the calls for Mr Yousaf to step in.

He tweeted: “When Humza Yousaf spoke to protestors in Aberdeen a few weeks ago when canvassing for votes he said they were being heard.

“Now you have the power to intervene, what will you do first minister?”

Scottish Government: ‘Local authorities should work in partnership with communities’

A Scottish Government spokeswoman explained it is up to local representatives to make decisions about services – however, the authorities should work in partnership with communities to find new ways to deliver services.

She said: “Any decision around public libraries, must be considered extremely carefully and local authorities should work in partnership with communities to explore new ways of delivering services.

“In 2023-24, Aberdeen City Council will receive Scottish Government funding of £436.9 million to fund local services. Taken together with their decision to increase council tax levels by 5% this will provide an extra £34.3 million to support vital day-to-day services in 2023-24, which equates to an additional 8.4% compared with 2022-23.

“Ultimately, it is for locally elected representatives to make local decisions on how best to deliver services to their local communities.”

‘We are still making noise’: Campaigners silenced at meeting won’t stay quiet as we name councillors who gagged them

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New coastline maps share Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's 'fascinating' past and help preserve their future
Three men arrested after heroin and crack cocaine seized in Fraserburgh
First Bus introducing 'Tap On Tap Off' technology to Aberdeen services
Brenda Page's murderer Christopher Harrisson to appeal conviction
Aberdeen businessman explains why he's quit his SNP membership after 49 years, following 'sidelining'…
Back on track: Riverbank School to open in summer 2024
Greyhope Bay Centre and The Truss recognised at Aberdeen Society Design Awards
Doric writers encourage people to pen their own real-life adventure stories
'We are still making noise': Campaigners silenced at meeting won't stay quiet as we…
2
Autistic Aberdeen author's fascination with clowns inspires debut short story

Most Read

1
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
2
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
3
‘Made all my hard work worthwhile’: Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
4
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
5
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
6
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
7
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
Thief was so drunk she dropped stolen jewellery outside shop
9
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
10
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart
Elgin band The Acrylics beat Bruce Springsteen and Def Leppard to top rock charts
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Club legend Martin Stewart on Huntly's historic five-in-a-row
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae
Peterhead defender Paul Dixon to retire following serious knee injury
Teenager works her way from housekeeper to executive assistant
CalMac ferry MV Hebrides out of service following engine room fire
Peterhead in no rush to appoint David Robertson's successor, says chairman Rodger Morrison
Jamie Gillies: Ending drug deaths in Scotland must be Humza Yousaf's priority

Editor's Picks

Most Commented