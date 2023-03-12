‘If we fight we can stop it’: Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP hustings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘If we fight we can stop it’: Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP hustings

By Lottie Hood
March 12, 2023, 3:57 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 4:35 pm
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Campaigners fighting the closure of an Aberdeen swimming pool gathered outside the city’s SNP hustings today.

Leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan attended an event at the Tivoli Theatre ahead of votes among members opening tomorrow.

As they arrived, they were met by protesters young and old fighting to save Bucksburn Swimming Pool – one of two pools in the city due to shut next month as a result of city council budget cuts.

Carrying placards and chanting, the group hope their efforts have highlighted how important the facilities are to national decision-makers.

Among them was pensioner Dave Harding, who fears the closure of the pool will be the “death knell” for him.

The 73-year-old is facing a two-hour bus journey from his home in Dyce to the nearest pool – with swimming the only exercise he can do due to his back problems.

Getting teary eyed, he added: “It’s a death knell for me. I can’t walk, I can’t do any other exercise and the NHS won’t fix my back and if I don’t swim that’s it – I’ll be in a wheelchair.

“I’m 73, where am I going to go? It’s going to take me two hours on the bus to get to a pool.”

Kirsty Fraser speaking to Health Secretary and SNP leadership hopeful Humza Yousaf. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

Protestors ‘making a lot of noise’ in parliament

The impromptu rally was organised by mother-of-two Kirsty Fraser, who managed to speak to Mr Yousaf.

Mrs Fraser said afterwards she had warned him “children are going to drown” if cuts to swimming pools across the country are allowed to continue.

She added: “He said that it is very much known by the MSPs there’s a lot of noise going on about it just now and they’re all very aware of it.

“At least it’s on their radar so it’s a start.”

Speaking about the city council’s decision to cut £700,000 support for Sport Aberdeen, she added: “They know exactly how many people they’ll be taking this completely essential service away from, including people with additional support needs and disabilities.

“They’re not putting the people of Aberdeen first in any of the decisions that they’re making and we’re sick of being the victims of all of these decisions.

“We’ve had enough and we’re just standing up now saying ‘No this is now your step too far’.”

Left to right: Sandra Cassie and Kirsty Fraser. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

‘If we fight we can stop it’

Drivers tooted their horns as they went past the group, spurring on the effort.

More than 7,000 people have signed a petition to save the pool and a packed public meeting was held too.

Mum-of-three Sandra Cassie, from Bucksburn, said it was important people were aware of the issue and supported them in it.

She said: “Four generations would have used that pool in my family.

“My children all went to swimming lessons there, my son still goes to the pool every week.

“I just think if we fight we can stop it. Even just the people here are going to go away and speak about it. Hopefully they’ll embrace it because they’ll think ‘it could be us next.’

“Because it will affect them as well, their pool budgets are going to be eventually be cut down.”

Bucksburn Swimming Pool is due to close in April. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

As the cost of swimming pools has soared – tripling in the past two years – experts are warning many children might miss out on lessons.

According to Scottish Swimming figures, four in 10 children leave primary school unable to swim – in a country that already has the highest rate of accidental drowning in the UK.

As budgets are cut and costs rise, members of Community Leisure Scotland have warned half of community pools will face service reduction or possible closure in the next six months.

Getting rid of community lifeline

However, unlike other closures, Bucksburn Community Pool is still a very busy facility, with more than 900 kids learning to swim there every week, and early morning queues to get in.

Mark Brown, president of Amateur Swimming Club, said he was “amazed” by the closure.

“Taking the pool out of Aberdeen just hurts everyone,” he said. “It’s the only pool in Aberdeen with a low entry access for disabled people.”

Brother and sister Owen Birnie, aged 8, and Orla, aged 10.  Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Orla Birnie, aged 10, and her eight-year-old brother Owen said they were “very sad” about the announcement and said they believe everyone should be able to learn how to swim.

Standing with her handmade banner, Orla said:  “It’s a life skill that everybody would need to know and if they don’t learn how to do it then it’s gonna to affect them quite a lot.”

Their dad Mark Birnie, 43, believes there’s such outrage because of the history of the pool – with the community directly contributing to its opening years ago.

“It kind of feels like it’s our pool,” Mr Birnie said.

“When my dad who worked at Mugiemoss Paper Mill, everyone who worked there donated some of their ages to go towards the pool.

“It was decade-long fight to get the pool and then we’ve been given what two to three weeks? Just give us time to try and do something.”

‘SNP need to rethink’

Local councillor Barney Crockett attended the demonstration and said he was “quite stunned” at the closure.

“I don’t think there’s been anything as illogical in the time that I’ve been a councillor and I think that is going to come home to people,” the Labour councillor said.

“Then to even learn further about the pool and the role it plays in the city, it just makes you more and more wonder if people really understood what they were doing.

“I think the message is going to get through to SNP politicians and that they have to rethink and I hope that re-thinking is very quick.”

‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting to save Aberdeen venue

