Aberdeen woman diagnosed with thyroid cancer treated to VIP Kasabian experience

An Aberdeen woman diagnosed with cancer aged 21 received a red carpet welcome at Kasabian’s Royal Albert Hall gig.

Jordan Ramsay, 23, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer almost two years ago.

She was supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust while she underwent treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The charity has since given Miss Ramsay and her mother Kathleen the ultimate VIP experience at rock band Kasabian’s fundraising gig at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

This included Miss Ramsay being invited onstage to take a selfie with the 5,000 people in the crowd, who lit their phones in support of young people living with cancer.

They were also given a tour behind the scenes where she spoke to the members of Kasabian, had a backstage dinner and an overnight stay in a central London hotel.

Miss Ramsay said: “My day was a day I’ll remember forever, definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I enjoyed being behind the scenes and watching everything come together for the performance in the evening.

“It was lovely to share that experience with other young people and we all had a ball.

“The stand out moments for me we’re chatting to Kasabian before the show and being up on stage in The Royal Albert Hall with the audience shining torches on us.

“After coming off the stage we walked past Kasabian as they were about to go on and that moment was crazy. I still can’t believe I experienced that day.”

‘Life still isn’t normal’

Miss Ramsay also praised the Teenage Cancer Trust for supporting her throughout her health struggles.

She said: “I was introduced to Amanda, Teenage Cancer Trust Teenage and Young Adult Clinical Nurse Specialist a week before I was due to go for surgery and I’m grateful to have had her support throughout my journey.

“I have no idea where I would be without her, she’s been a saviour and things would have been harder without her.

“I had a good support system from friends and family, but it’s not the same. They have their own emotions and worries that come along with it, and it’s unfair on them too for me to offload.

“Without the support from my outreach nurse Amanda and my psychologist, I would have really struggled and been at a loss the whole time. Life still isn’t normal, but it’s the new normal for me.”