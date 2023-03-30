Aberdeen woman diagnosed with thyroid cancer treated to VIP Kasabian experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen woman diagnosed with thyroid cancer treated to VIP Kasabian experience

Jordan Ramsay even got to go on stage during the gig to take a selfie with the band.

By Chloe Irvine
Jordan Ramsay who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer aged 21 at her Kasabian VIP experience with the 'Teenage Cancer Trust' logo in the background
An Aberdeen woman has been treated to a backstage Kasabian experience following thyroid cancer diagnosis.

An Aberdeen woman diagnosed with cancer aged 21 received a red carpet welcome at Kasabian’s Royal Albert Hall gig.

Jordan Ramsay, 23, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer almost two years ago.

She was supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust while she underwent treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The charity has since given Miss Ramsay and her mother Kathleen the ultimate VIP experience at rock band Kasabian’s fundraising gig at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

This included Miss Ramsay being invited onstage to take a selfie with the 5,000 people in the crowd, who lit their phones in support of young people living with cancer.

They were also given a tour behind the scenes where she spoke to the members of Kasabian, had a backstage dinner and an overnight stay in a central London hotel.

Miss Ramsay said: “My day was a day I’ll remember forever, definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I enjoyed being behind the scenes and watching everything come together for the performance in the evening.

“It was lovely to share that experience with other young people and we all had a ball.

“The stand out moments for me we’re chatting to Kasabian before the show and being up on stage in The Royal Albert Hall with the audience shining torches on us.

“After coming off the stage we walked past Kasabian as they were about to go on and that moment was crazy. I still can’t believe I experienced that day.”

‘Life still isn’t normal’

Miss Ramsay also praised the Teenage Cancer Trust for supporting her throughout her health struggles.

She said: “I was introduced to Amanda, Teenage Cancer Trust Teenage and Young Adult Clinical Nurse Specialist a week before I was due to go for surgery and I’m grateful to have had her support throughout my journey.

“I have no idea where I would be without her, she’s been a saviour and things would have been harder without her.

Jordan Ramsay while she was recovering from surgey at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“I had a good support system from friends and family, but it’s not the same. They have their own emotions and worries that come along with it, and it’s unfair on them too for me to offload.

“Without the support from my outreach nurse Amanda and my psychologist, I would have really struggled and been at a loss the whole time. Life still isn’t normal, but it’s the new normal for me.”

