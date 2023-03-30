Dumfriesshire farmer to lead NFUS dairy sector

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NFU Scotland (NFUS) has appointed Tracey Roan as its new dairy policy manager.

The former BBC This Farming Life star farms with her husband Steven, and their two children, milking 240 pedigree Holstein cows near Dalbeattie.

She will take on the responsibility of the Scottish Dairy Hub – a successful signposting service for Scotland’s dairy sector which has been running for almost nine years with support from the Scottish Government.

Mrs Roan joined NFUS in May 2022 as regional manager for Dumfries and Galloway and is a past winner of the NFUS Ambassador award in recognition for establishing the Dumfries and Galloway Dairy Women’s Network.

“I have always been passionate about the dairy sector, so I am very much looking forward to working with our dairy members and stakeholders through my work with NFUS and through the Scottish Dairy Hub,” said Mrs Roan.

“I hope to build on the valuable work of my predecessor Stuart Martin in driving forward the Scottish dairy sector. With huge natural advantages in producing high quality milk in Scotland, I aim to assist the sector in growing our output and value and realising our potential.”

NFUS’ head of policy team Gemma Cooper said: “Tracey brings a wealth of experience to the role and will be well placed to support our dairy members on key issues.

“During her time as a regional manager for NFUS, Tracey has already shown that she has the drive and talent to take forward work on behalf of our dairy farmers.”