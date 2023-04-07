Jurassic Live roars into Aberdeen and Inverness with life-size dinosaurs and a musical surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurassic Live roars into Aberdeen and Inverness with life-size dinosaurs and a musical surprise

Monster of a show sets out to delight dino fans with spectacular events at P&J Live and Inverness Leisure Centre.

By Scott Begbie
Roaring into action in Aberdeen and Inverness, Jurassic Live will bring life-size dinosaurs to the stage. All images: Jurassic Live
Roaring into action in Aberdeen and Inverness, Jurassic Live will bring life-size dinosaurs to the stage. All images: Jurassic Live

You might expect to see life-size roaring T-Rexes, soaring pterodactyls and scary velociraptors in a show called Jurassic Live – but a full-blown family musical? Maybe not so much.

But that’s what is on offer in the spectacular dinosaur extravaganza arriving at P&J Live for two days next week – along with a raft of special effects to drive along a compelling story for all ages.

“I believe we are the only musical dinosaur show in the world, there aren’t any others with singing and dancing throughout,” said Sam Foulkes, managing director of Jurassic Live,  which is touring the UK, including dates in Aberdeen before moving on to the Inverness Leisure Centre.

Spectacular fun – with song and dance – at Jurassic Live, coming to Eden Court and P&J Live.

Jurassic Park will see pterodactyl fly  at Aberdeen and Inverness shows

“So you can expect life-size dinosaurs in a fun, family comedic show that is actually a full-blown musical. We don’t advertise that, so it’s quite a surprise for people when they come along.

“But you can also expect some spectacular special effects, such as our pterodactyl that flies right off the stage with a ranger on its back. It is just insane and the audiences love it.”

As its framework, Jurassic Live tells the story of Amber, a young girl who is being told a bedtime story but drifts off to dream about her adventures with the rangers of a dinosaur park as they try to thwart evil vet Dr Jones from stealing the prehistoric creatures.

A high-flying pterodactyl is one of the highlights of Jurassic Live, coming to P&J Live and Inverness Leisure Centre.

And in addition there are plenty of musical numbers featuring songs from the likes of Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Queen – which even get the dinosaurs dancing, although not singing.

Of course, those dinosaurs are the stars of the show. Sam said there are seven large beasts in all, each one life-sized and absolutely realistic.

Kids believe they are seeing real dinosaurs says Jurassic Live boss

“They are puppets worked from within by hidden puppeteers, so you can’t tell how it is done. So to the kids these are real dinosaurs – and even some of the adults have come to us saying: ‘How have you done that?’”

Sam said the Jurassic Live team carried out intensive research to make the dinosaurs as real as possible with a role call including a huge T-Rex, stegosaurus, triceratops, velociraptors and that soaring pterodactyl.

Prepare to be amazed by life-like dinosaurs during Jurassic Live in Aberdeen and Inverness.

“Unfortunately, we’ll never know what the real thing looks like, but we can only go from what the scientists have said. So we try to get them as realistic as possible in terms of the size, colours and even added some feathers to some of them.”

Sam said the show is aimed at all ages and has been delighting families as it visits venues across the UK and at its heart there is almost non-stop audience participation.

“We get children up on stage to help with certain parts, we get adults up on stage too, so no matter the age range they are involved in the show,” he said.

Some kids love the Jurassic Live dinosaurs… some run away

“There is a mixed reaction – you get some kids that are scared and run out after five minutes, but we coax them back in with some of the baby dinosaurs. And you get some who just absolutely love it.”

Sam said Jurassic Live has a willing and ready audience driven by the fascination with dinosaurs shown by young and old – as evinced by the popularity of the Jurassic Park series of films as sell as TV shows such as  David Attenborough’s Dinosaur Planet series.

Fun, games, song, dance and dinosaurs – Jurassic Live will have it all for audiences at P&J Live and Inverness Leisure Centre.

Sam said the show has been earning standing ovations for every performance and the dates at P&J Live will provide Jurassic Live with its largest audiences to date.

“I think it’s 2,500 per show and it is practically sold out. I think the atmosphere is going to be incredible, especially with the audience participation and the shouting out with all the children involved.”

For more information and tickets for Jurassic Live at P&J Live on Monday April 10 and Tuesday April 11 visit pandjlive.com.

For Inverness Leisure Centre  on Saturday April 15 and Sunday April 16 visit jurassic-live.co.uk

