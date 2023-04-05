Huge cash prize up for grabs in Battle of the Bands tournament at Aberdeen venue Krakatoa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Huge cash prize up for grabs in Battle of the Bands tournament at Aberdeen venue Krakatoa

Entries are invited for Krakatoa's Eruption Battle of the Bands competition which came with a £2,000 cash prize last year - with sponsors sought to boost that prize pot even further.

By Sean Wallace
Funky Red Pandas with their £2,000 prize after winning Eruption at Krakatoa.
Funky Red Pandas with their £2,000 prize after winning Eruption at Krakatoa. Supplied by Matt Jolly Photography

A mouth-watering cash prize is up for grabs in a Battle of the Bands competition at Aberdeen venue Krakatoa.

Entries are now being invited for the heats of the annual Eruption contest at the popular Granite City venue. The contest will run throughout June, July and August this year.

Last year 45 bands from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire competed for a £2,000 cash prize.

Krakatoa, which is run by a nonprofit worker cooperative, is also now seeking sponsors for Eruption in a bid to boost this year’s prize fund. It is hoped the prize money will go towards the winning band recording an album,  video or organizing a national tour.

Recent Eruption winners The Funky Red Pandas will use their prize money to record and produce a video for track Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. The Funky Red Pandas  triumphed in the final this February.

The final was also contested by The Brahma Mantra, Aftermath, General Winston and Amateur Hour.

The Funky Red Pandas performing at the final of Eruption at Krakatoa.

Catalyst for emerging musical talent

Krakatoa Music Promoter Brian Youngson believes this year’s Eruption can be the catalyst for the emergence of many exciting new bands on the Aberdeen music scene.

Brian said: “Eruption is open to artists of any ability and it’s not unheard of for new artists to reach the final stages. The purpose of the contest is to encourage more people to start making music.

“It’s our hope that the prize money goes towards releasing an album, or a video, or organising a national tour. Previous winners have also gone on to appear at festivals.

“By the conclusion of Eruption, at least a dozen brand new support acts will have emerged. Plus another handful that are good enough to appear as local headliners at Krakatoa.

“These will all be playing to sizeable audiences alongside the best grassroots touring acts from elsewhere throughout the following year.”

‘Seeing a future megastar’

Located on Trinity Quay in the city, Krakatoa has been fundamental in growing the grassroots music scene in Aberdeen.

Craig Adams, Krakatoa Fundraising Coordinator, believes attending grassroots concerts such as Eruption for a fraction of the cost can be far more exciting than watching established, expensive, bands.

And at a grassroots show music fans may see the early emergence of a future ‘megastar’ before they become famous.

General Winston playing the Eruption final at Krakatoa.

Craig said: “Virtually all major artists started out playing grassroots venues.

“The energy inherent in a £5 concert can lead to a far more invigorating experience  than shelling out £150 to watch some household name trudging through 30 year old material for the zillionth time.

“And if you’re really lucky then it might even come with the cachet of seeing a future megastar for what amounts to spare change.

“Those early gigs are always the best.”

Krakatoa launch Eruption Battle of the Bands competition in Aberdeen.

Magma event expands local scene

To aid the development of grassroots music Krakatoa also provide Magma,  a weekly networking, performance and workshop event for those involved in local music.

Magma takes place within Krakatoa’s main room, AV production suite and conference room.

The goal of Magma is to help expand Aberdeen’s music scene by encouraging more artists to perform live and gain valuable experience.

It also enables younger artists aged 14 to 18 to perform to an audience in a safe and reputable music venue.

Magma establishes an environment conducive to improvisation and helps facilitate the formation of new bands.

Aftermath perform at the Eruption final at Krakatoa.

Elias Eiholzer, Magma Coordinator, said: “Krakatoa has developed a pipeline to help take young people from singing Karaoke or playing an instrument in their own bedrooms, to performing at an actual venue.

“To garnering a local following, going out on tour, and hopefully appearing on more prestigious bills in bigger venues than ours.

“Our weekly Magma event functions as the first link in this chain.

“By bringing new bands onto the stage often for the first time.

“Eruption follows on from that by creating an incentive to rehearse more and further improve.”

Brahma Mantra performing at the Eruption final at Krakatoa.

Championing grassroot musicians

Magma also provides young music engineers with a means to gaining experience by introducing them to state-of-the-art live audio/video streaming and production technology.

Whilst providing  a valuable platform to emerging musicians Magma also builds a passionate audience invested in local music at grassroots level.

Amateur Hour play in Eruption final at Krakatoa.

Hen Beverley, Concert Programmer, said: “Back in 2015 we took the decision to transform our business into a non-profit organisation, whose purpose was to enhance the local grassroots music scene.

“This has switched our focus from figuring out how to maximise bar sales, over to how to best support, enable and champion creativity”.

Those looking to participate in Eruption should contact Krakatoa on: eruption@krakatoa.bar

Potential sponsors should contact Krakatoa on: sponsorship@krakatoa.bar

