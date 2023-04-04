Investigation launched after four vans found on fire near Kintore

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police investigation has been launched after four vans were set on fire near Kintore.

Officers were called to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road at about 12.25am on Thursday, March 30.

They discovered four vans on fire near the Broomhill roundabout, which they are treating as a deliberate act.

There were no reports of any injuries. Fire crews also attended the scene and successfully extinguished the fire.

Police have now shared an appeal online asking the public to come forward if they have any information about the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing

Detective Constable Chris Cran said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information which could assist us to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0054 of March 30.

“Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A fire service spokesman added: “We were alerted at 12.17am on Thursday, March 30 to reports of vehicles on fire near to Broomhill Caravan Park, Kintore.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the scene and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a number of vans.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”