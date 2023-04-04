Western Isles Council criticises ‘uncertainty’ over South Uist ferry service as vessel gets overhaul

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Western Isles Council is seeking clarity over ferry timetables to South Uist as a vessel prepares for an annual overhaul.

CalMac ferry services to South Uist from the mainland will continue until April 16, about a week later than originally planned.

The embattled ferry operator has been putting provisions in place to allow several vessels to be taken for their annual overhaul.

Most vessels are nearing or past their operational life expectancy, requiring more intensive and longer overhauls, delaying their return to service.

The Oban-Lochboisdale route will operate from April 5 until April 16 using the MV Isle of Mull on a reduced timetable.

Initially, the service was cancelled from April 5 until May 13, but the MV Isle of Mull will fulfil some vital sailings for the first two weeks.

It comes as it was decided to delay MV Finlaggan’s overhaul until later, freeing up the MV Isle of Mull to remain in place.

However, CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond says beyond April 17 they cannot confirm whether the route will continue as the MV Isle of Mull is required elsewhere.

MV Isle of Mull will then pick up the Oban-Craignure route, relieving the MV Loch Frisa as it goes in for its annual overhaul.

Council seeks clarity on ferry services

Meanwhile, Western Isles Council has criticised the uncertainty surrounding future timetabling arrangements until May 17.

Uisdean Robertson, the authority’s transport and infrastructure chairman, said: “While it is clearly a relief to learn that MV Isle of Mull will continue to be deployed to serve Lochboisdale from Oban until April 16 it is not good enough that there remains uncertainty and a risk of South Uist being without a service after this date.

“This is particularly unacceptable when we know MV Alfred will be available to provide cover for displaced vessels from April 18 so this should provide fleet flexibility that will allow Calmac to re-deploy another vessel to serve Lochboisdale from that date.

“CalMac iscreating further uncertainty for the islands they serve by not seeking to confirm the deployment.

“The fact is South Uist will still be without a service for a month.”

Mr Drummond said: “Our service continues to be affected by delays to the annual overhaul schedule and its subsequent impact on vessel deployment.

“We apologise for the disruption this is causing, particularly at the start of the tourist season.

“We are focused on returning vessels to service as soon as possible and returning to normal service as quickly as we can.”

Transport minister Kevin Stewart said: “Following my engagement with CalMac last week, I’m pleased that they have undertaken further work on possible vessel deployment options and identified a solution that will enable the Lochboisdale route to continue to operate until at least the April 16.

“I’ve asked CalMac to carry out further work on alternatives beyond that date and look forward to them outlining those plans as soon as possible.”