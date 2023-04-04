Western Isles Council criticises ‘uncertainty’ over South Uist ferry service as vessel gets overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Western Isles Council criticises ‘uncertainty’ over South Uist ferry service as vessel gets overhaul

The MV Isle of Mull will continue on the route until April 16, but doubts remain after that.

By Ross Hempseed
MV Isle of Mull will step in to provide service for two weeks between Oban and South Uist. Image: CalMac.
MV Isle of Mull will step in to provide service for two weeks between Oban and South Uist. Image: CalMac.

Western Isles Council is seeking clarity over ferry timetables to South Uist as a vessel prepares for an annual overhaul.

CalMac ferry services to South Uist from the mainland will continue until April 16, about a week later than originally planned.

The embattled ferry operator has been putting provisions in place to allow several vessels to be taken for their annual overhaul.

Most vessels are nearing or past their operational life expectancy, requiring more intensive and longer overhauls, delaying their return to service.

The Oban-Lochboisdale route will operate from April 5 until April 16 using the MV Isle of Mull on a reduced timetable.

Initially, the service was cancelled from April 5 until May 13, but the MV Isle of Mull will fulfil some vital sailings for the first two weeks.

The MV Finlaggan will go in for its overhaul on April 9 after providing relief to several ferry services. Image: CMAL.

It comes as it was decided to delay MV Finlaggan’s overhaul until later, freeing up the MV Isle of Mull to remain in place.

However, CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond says beyond April 17 they cannot confirm whether the route will continue as the MV Isle of Mull is required elsewhere.

MV Isle of Mull will then pick up the Oban-Craignure route, relieving the MV Loch Frisa as it goes in for its annual overhaul.

Council seeks clarity on ferry services

Meanwhile, Western Isles Council has criticised the uncertainty surrounding future timetabling arrangements until May 17.

Uisdean Robertson, the authority’s transport and infrastructure chairman, said: “While it is clearly a relief to learn that MV Isle of Mull will continue to be deployed to serve Lochboisdale from Oban until April 16 it is not good enough that there remains uncertainty and a risk of South Uist being without a service after this date.

“This is particularly unacceptable when we know MV Alfred will be available to provide cover for displaced vessels from April 18 so this should provide fleet flexibility that will allow Calmac to re-deploy another vessel to serve Lochboisdale from that date.

ferries
Ferry services to the Western Isles face disruption. Image: Andrew Price/Shutterstock.

“CalMac iscreating further uncertainty for the islands they serve by not seeking to confirm the deployment.

“The fact is South Uist will still be without a service for a month.”

Mr Drummond said: “Our service continues to be affected by delays to the annual overhaul schedule and its subsequent impact on vessel deployment.

“We apologise for the disruption this is causing, particularly at the start of the tourist season.

“We are focused on returning vessels to service as soon as possible and returning to normal service as quickly as we can.”

Transport minister Kevin Stewart said: “Following my engagement with CalMac last week, I’m pleased that they have undertaken further work on possible vessel deployment options and identified a solution that will enable the Lochboisdale route to continue to operate until at least the April 16.

“I’ve asked CalMac to carry out further work on alternatives beyond that date and look forward to them outlining those plans as soon as possible.”

Boats of the CalMac fleet – what age are ferries on the West Coast and what routes do they run?

