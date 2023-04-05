Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Independent Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen has closed after eight years in business, partly blaming the low number of workers in the city centre.

The business, which launched in 2015 and located on Rose Street said it was with “heartfelt sadness” they are shutting down.

Their other reasons for closure include the continual battle to maintain reasonable prices, rising fuel costs, the cost-of-living crisis and staff shortages.

Announcing their closure via an Instagram post, they described the restaurant as being a “wild, fun-filled fiesta” every day since they opened.

The staff, the majority of whom came from Spanish-speaking countries, including Colombia, Mexico, Spain and Venezuela, have been described as being the “biggest part” of the restaurant’s success.

“Each and every one of them helped create the Muchacho vibe by pouring their heart and soul into this little business called Muchacho,” the post said.

It added: “What we didn’t expect was the community that was built between the team, having a place to come and speak in their mother tongue and feel a little closer to home.”

‘Having our shop just isn’t feasible anymore’

Since Shell’s staff recently moved into their offices on Union Street, there has been an uptake in business at takeaways on nearby Chapel Street.

However, Muchacho reports that business has declined to the low number of office workers seeking a bite to eat since the Covid pandemic.

In a Facebook post, they said they were fortunate to “ride out of lockdown”, but said lunchtime trade had not returned to previous levels partly due to the rise of homeworking.

They added: “We’ve done so much soul-searching and we’ve looked at every possible way to keep the shop running.

“However, due to the continual battle to maintain reasonable prices while maintaining our fresh produce ethos, skyrocketing fuel costs, flexible working in the city centre over lunchtimes, the cost of living crisis, and staff shortages, having our shop just isn’t feasible anymore.”

‘Mexi-Clans’ praised

The Instagram post also praised the “incredible” customers, affectionately known as “Mexi-Clans”, for their support throughout the years, as well as keeping staff dancing through some “eye-opening and soul-crushing times”.

Since opening, the restaurant has been involved in festivals, restaurant takeovers, pop-ups, street events and private hires.

Muchacho also praised the north-east public for their support during Covid-19, saying they were “overwhelmed” by their “unrelenting support and enthusiasm”.

During the pandemic, they delivered their TacoBoxes throughout the region, which they described as bringing “Quarantacos on Tour”.

The post said: “Seeing the smile on people’s faces during the darkest of times gave our business a real purpose. Thanks to you, Muchacho was fortunate enough to ride out lockdown, even as many of our friends shut up shop.”