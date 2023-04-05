‘Controlling and dangerous’ serial rapist jailed for 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Controlling and dangerous’ serial rapist jailed for 15 years

By Jenni Gee
Francis Sanderson was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.
A serial rapist has been jailed for 15 years for attacking and abusing six females.

Francis Sanderson, who’s also known by the surname Campbell, carried out multiple rapes and sexual assaults over a 13-year period in Moray and the Highlands.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of a catalogue of violent and sexual offences on vulnerable females he befriended.

The High Court in Inverness had previously heard how one victim was 14 years old when she was raped by Sanderson in a public park.

Another was gagged with a sock and tape before being subjected to a serious sexual assault.

His offences were committed against six women between 2008 and 2020 in the Moray, Easter Ross and Inverness areas.

Six counts of rape

Prosecutors from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) told the jury that Sanderson attempted to control his victims through threats and physical violence.

He also assaulted a police officer who was attempting to arrest him.

Sanderson, from Moray, was sentenced to 15 years in jail at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was convicted of one count of assault and rape, six counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, one of sexual assault and one of sexual coercion.

There were three convictions for assault to injury and one for assault as well as four charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, a charge under the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act and a breach of bail.

He was also given a five-year sentence extension and will be closely monitored on his release. He will remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

National Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Fraser Gibson, commended the victims – all now adults – for their courage in reporting the crimes.

Francis Sanderson damaged lives

He said: “Francis Sanderson was a serial abuser of women who damaged the lives of females with whom he came into contact.

“His offending covers most of his adult life.  He moved from victim to victim.

“We are grateful for the courage of the women who came forward to report their experiences and bring this offending to an end.

“Prosecutors within COPFS are committed to pursuing justice for victims of such abuse and we would encourage all victims of similar offending to come forward, report it and seek help.”

Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo said: “Francis Sanderson perpetrated offences for many years and has today been held accountable for his conduct.

“Sanderson’s offending is marked by a sustained campaign of physical and sexual abuse against a number of women.

“He has shown himself to be a controlling and dangerous individual. With this sentence Sanderson will face the consequence of his actions for years to come.

“I would like to acknowledge the victims in this case and I hope that today’s sentencing provides them with some closure which will allow them to move on with their lives.”

