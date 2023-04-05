‘Controlling and dangerous’ serial rapist jailed for 15 years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A serial rapist has been jailed for 15 years for attacking and abusing six females.

Francis Sanderson, who’s also known by the surname Campbell, carried out multiple rapes and sexual assaults over a 13-year period in Moray and the Highlands.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of a catalogue of violent and sexual offences on vulnerable females he befriended.

The High Court in Inverness had previously heard how one victim was 14 years old when she was raped by Sanderson in a public park.

Another was gagged with a sock and tape before being subjected to a serious sexual assault.

His offences were committed against six women between 2008 and 2020 in the Moray, Easter Ross and Inverness areas.

Six counts of rape

Prosecutors from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) told the jury that Sanderson attempted to control his victims through threats and physical violence.

He also assaulted a police officer who was attempting to arrest him.

Sanderson, from Moray, was sentenced to 15 years in jail at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was convicted of one count of assault and rape, six counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, one of sexual assault and one of sexual coercion.

There were three convictions for assault to injury and one for assault as well as four charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, a charge under the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act and a breach of bail.

He was also given a five-year sentence extension and will be closely monitored on his release. He will remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

National Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Fraser Gibson, commended the victims – all now adults – for their courage in reporting the crimes.

Francis Sanderson damaged lives

He said: “Francis Sanderson was a serial abuser of women who damaged the lives of females with whom he came into contact.

“His offending covers most of his adult life. He moved from victim to victim.

“We are grateful for the courage of the women who came forward to report their experiences and bring this offending to an end.

“Prosecutors within COPFS are committed to pursuing justice for victims of such abuse and we would encourage all victims of similar offending to come forward, report it and seek help.”

Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo said: “Francis Sanderson perpetrated offences for many years and has today been held accountable for his conduct.

“Sanderson’s offending is marked by a sustained campaign of physical and sexual abuse against a number of women.

“He has shown himself to be a controlling and dangerous individual. With this sentence Sanderson will face the consequence of his actions for years to come.

“I would like to acknowledge the victims in this case and I hope that today’s sentencing provides them with some closure which will allow them to move on with their lives.”