Cheerz to open for an extra hour to celebrate King’s coronation and Grampian Pride

Aberdeen’s Cheerz Bar will open for an extra hour to allow its customers to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.

The Exchange Street venue applied to Aberdeen City Council in a bid to open until 4am on the May 8 bank holiday.

But the police objected to the application, which was considered by the local authority’s licensing board this week.

While they accepted the coronation was a special event, they suggested the extension would increase the risk of anti-social behaviour.

Worry extra hour would put ‘demand’ on emergency services

Sergeant Neil Grant said: “What’s the purpose of these extended hours? It’s to increase the licensing time in order to boost profits by selling alcohol.

“More alcohol sold, more people are under the influence, greater chances of violence.”

He also suggested the extra hour could put a demand on emergency services.

Mr Grant added: “If King Charles was out at 4am doing some kind of coronation activity then yes, why not have the premises open?

“However the coronation will be long finished by the time that happens and I don’t see the benefit to the community.”

Coronation ‘a real event which people want to celebrate’

Solicitor Janet Hood attended the meeting on behalf of Cheerz.

She described the coronation weekend as a “three-day extravaganza” and added: “I can’t think of an event which better fits the criteria of an event of national significance.”

Ms Hood added: “King Charles may not be attending Cheerz, that has nothing to do whatsoever with this.

“This is an application to throw a party because we have the first coronation in 70 years.

“This is a real event which people want to celebrate.”

Ms Hood also argued that the weekend of celebrations would help to boost tourism and bring economic benefits to the local economy.

She said the Cheerz event would draw people to the city centre, and they would spend “much-needed” money in Aberdeen.

Following the debate, the extra hour was granted by the board.

Grampian Pride ‘superb’ for Aberdeen

Meanwhile, the bar also received permission to extend its opening hours to celebrate this year’s Grampian Pride.

Cheerz will open until 4am following the main Aberdeen event on May 28, and 3am for its after-party on May 29.

Ms Hood said the pride weekend was “superb” for the city and said it was of “major local significance”.

She added: “We want people to feel welcome, we want people to feel part of the community and we want to celebrate diversity.

“These events serve to highlight equality and diversity, and they promote greater understanding and acceptance from the public.”

Pride events ‘major’ for Cheers Bar and Aberdeen

Giving the plan his backing, board convener, councillor Neil Copland said: “I don’t think anybody could argue that this is not a major event in this city.

“From past experience, it’s usually a very joyous event with a lot of people enjoying themselves.”

The board went on to unanimously approve both extensions.

You can watch the board meeting here.