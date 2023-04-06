Cheerz to open for an extra hour to celebrate King’s coronation and Grampian Pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cheerz to open for an extra hour to celebrate King’s coronation and Grampian Pride

The Exchange Street venue applied to Aberdeen City Council in a bid to open until 4am on the May 8 bank holiday.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Cheerz customers will get another hour to celebrate King Charles III's coronation in May. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Cheerz Bar will open for an extra hour to allow its customers to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.

The Exchange Street venue applied to Aberdeen City Council in a bid to open until 4am on the May 8 bank holiday.

But the police objected to the application, which was considered by the local authority’s licensing board this week.

While they accepted the coronation was a special event, they suggested the extension would increase the risk of anti-social behaviour.

Worry extra hour would put ‘demand’ on emergency services

Sergeant Neil Grant said: “What’s the purpose of these extended hours? It’s to increase the licensing time in order to boost profits by selling alcohol.

“More alcohol sold, more people are under the influence, greater chances of violence.”

Cheerz Bar and Club is located on Aberdeen’s Exchange Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He also suggested the extra hour could put a demand on emergency services.

Mr Grant added: “If King Charles was out at 4am doing some kind of coronation activity then yes, why not have the premises open?

“However the coronation will be long finished by the time that happens and I don’t see the benefit to the community.”

Coronation ‘a real event which people want to celebrate’

Solicitor Janet Hood attended the meeting on behalf of Cheerz.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the opening of Aberdeen Art Gallery in 2021. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She described the coronation weekend as a “three-day extravaganza” and added: “I can’t think of an event which better fits the criteria of an event of national significance.”

Ms Hood added: “King Charles may not be attending Cheerz, that has nothing to do whatsoever with this.

“This is an application to throw a party because we have the first coronation in 70 years.

“This is a real event which people want to celebrate.”

The management team attended the licensing board meeting today and are pleased to confirm we will be open an extended…

Posted by CHEERZ on Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Ms Hood also argued that the weekend of celebrations would help to boost tourism and bring economic benefits to the local economy.

She said the Cheerz event would draw people to the city centre, and they would spend “much-needed” money in Aberdeen.

Following the debate, the extra hour was granted by the board.

Grampian Pride ‘superb’ for Aberdeen

Meanwhile, the bar also received permission to extend its opening hours to celebrate this year’s Grampian Pride.

Cheerz will open until 4am following the main Aberdeen event on May 28, and 3am for its after-party on May 29.

Grampian Pride 2022 was a huge success. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ms Hood said the pride weekend was “superb” for the city and said it was of “major local significance”.

She added: “We want people to feel welcome, we want people to feel part of the community and we want to celebrate diversity.

“These events serve to highlight equality and diversity, and they promote greater understanding and acceptance from the public.”

Pride events ‘major’ for Cheers Bar and Aberdeen

Giving the plan his backing, board convener, councillor Neil Copland said: “I don’t think anybody could argue that this is not a major event in this city.

“From past experience, it’s usually a very joyous event with a lot of people enjoying themselves.”

The board went on to unanimously approve both extensions.

You can watch the board meeting here.

It’s a sin? Cheerz Bar refused permission to stay open late for Pet Shop Boys party

