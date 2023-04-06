Retired RAF Kinloss crew chief John Allison of Forres dies age 66

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Retired RAF Kinloss crew chief John Allison of Forres dies age 66

Known around the town as RS McColl's 'paper boy' the former serviceman served in Afghanistan.

By Lindsay Bruce
Crew chief John Allison of RAF Kinloss - whose tours of duty included Afghanistan.

Former RAF Kinloss crew chief John Allison from Forres has died aged 66.

The decorated serviceman latterly worked for RS McColl delivering newspapers and was a popular figure in the Moray town.

Never in one place too long

John Alexander Allison was born on June 19 1957 in Grantown-on-Spey.

The son of Adeline Bowie and her husband Charles McCann Allison, he had a nomadic upbringing accompanying his parents and siblings along the Aberdeenshire and Moray coast where his father worked as a gamekeeper.

Going from estate to estate wherever the work took them, John’s mother cleaned the “big houses” while his father laboured on the estates.  This transient lifestyle meant John and his five siblings would regularly change schools.

John attended 13 different primaries before finally having a longer spell at Whitehills School, New Deer. He then moved on to Peterhead Academy but this too was cut short when they once again moved, to Dalkeith.

High hopes

From an early age he wanted to join the RAF. Inspired by his uncle who had emigrated to Australia and joined the air force there, it was John’s dream to follow suit. When he left school he took a job working for Majors Dalrymple and Balfour on the Humbie Estate, East Lothian, then on his 17th birthday joined the air force.

John spent 30 years with the RAF. During the latter half of his career he was based in Kinloss.

John’s sister-in-law Fiona Bowie said: “John was crew chief working on the Nimrods. he loved his job. Loved being with the others guys and checking the aircraft before they flew.

Never without a smile, retired serviceman John Allison who lived in Forres.

“However it wasn’t without its challenges. There was a big Nimrod crash in Canada and John was supposed to have been on that flight. He lost a lot of friends that day.”

During his time in the RAF he served all over the world including Afghanistan and the Falkland Islands.

“He actually really loved his time on the Falklands,” said Fiona. “He was fascinated by the giant penguins who were almost as tall as he was.”

‘An old age pensioner paper boy’

In his spare time, the Murrayfield season ticket holder loved watching Scotland play rugby. He played golf with his brothers and brother-in-law, especially looking forward to their annual trips away, and was an avid reader.

John left the RAF as Chief Technician in 2002. When he could he would travel to Berwick to help his brother Doug with his business and then around 10 years ago he took a job with Forres shop RS McColl, delivering newspapers and parcels.

Manager Joyce MacDonald said: “John was such a lovely man. Nothing was too much trouble.

“He was with us for about 10 years. I suppose you could call him ‘an old age pensioner paper boy’ but he was more than that really. He was very good with customers and his death has come as a shock to us all.

“Since he passed we’ve found out just how well-known he really was. Sadly missed by customers and staff alike.”

‘Very much in love’

Though he never married John spent the last 14 years with his partner Heather Scott.

The pair fell in love when Heather worked as a barmaid where John regularly visited.

“He just loved Heather,” said Fiona. “We would tease him because he bought her flowers every week.”

On February 22 John carried out his paper round as normal.

A recent picture of John Allison, RS McColl ‘paper boy’ from Forres.

“He came home and went back to bed. When Heather tried to wake him later he had slipped away in his sleep. It was a shock but we’re just glad he didn’t suffer,” said Fiona.

A man with a “super personality” who “worked hard and played hard” he is survived by his partner, his siblings and their families, and his many nieces and nephews.

His funeral took place on March 15. You can read the family’s announcement here. 

