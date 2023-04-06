Retired RAF Kinloss crew chief John Allison of Forres dies age 66

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former RAF Kinloss crew chief John Allison from Forres has died aged 66.

The decorated serviceman latterly worked for RS McColl delivering newspapers and was a popular figure in the Moray town.

Never in one place too long

John Alexander Allison was born on June 19 1957 in Grantown-on-Spey.

The son of Adeline Bowie and her husband Charles McCann Allison, he had a nomadic upbringing accompanying his parents and siblings along the Aberdeenshire and Moray coast where his father worked as a gamekeeper.

Going from estate to estate wherever the work took them, John’s mother cleaned the “big houses” while his father laboured on the estates. This transient lifestyle meant John and his five siblings would regularly change schools.

John attended 13 different primaries before finally having a longer spell at Whitehills School, New Deer. He then moved on to Peterhead Academy but this too was cut short when they once again moved, to Dalkeith.

High hopes

From an early age he wanted to join the RAF. Inspired by his uncle who had emigrated to Australia and joined the air force there, it was John’s dream to follow suit. When he left school he took a job working for Majors Dalrymple and Balfour on the Humbie Estate, East Lothian, then on his 17th birthday joined the air force.

John spent 30 years with the RAF. During the latter half of his career he was based in Kinloss.

John’s sister-in-law Fiona Bowie said: “John was crew chief working on the Nimrods. he loved his job. Loved being with the others guys and checking the aircraft before they flew.

“However it wasn’t without its challenges. There was a big Nimrod crash in Canada and John was supposed to have been on that flight. He lost a lot of friends that day.”

During his time in the RAF he served all over the world including Afghanistan and the Falkland Islands.

“He actually really loved his time on the Falklands,” said Fiona. “He was fascinated by the giant penguins who were almost as tall as he was.”

‘An old age pensioner paper boy’

In his spare time, the Murrayfield season ticket holder loved watching Scotland play rugby. He played golf with his brothers and brother-in-law, especially looking forward to their annual trips away, and was an avid reader.

John left the RAF as Chief Technician in 2002. When he could he would travel to Berwick to help his brother Doug with his business and then around 10 years ago he took a job with Forres shop RS McColl, delivering newspapers and parcels.

Manager Joyce MacDonald said: “John was such a lovely man. Nothing was too much trouble.

“He was with us for about 10 years. I suppose you could call him ‘an old age pensioner paper boy’ but he was more than that really. He was very good with customers and his death has come as a shock to us all.

“Since he passed we’ve found out just how well-known he really was. Sadly missed by customers and staff alike.”

‘Very much in love’

Though he never married John spent the last 14 years with his partner Heather Scott.

The pair fell in love when Heather worked as a barmaid where John regularly visited.

“He just loved Heather,” said Fiona. “We would tease him because he bought her flowers every week.”

On February 22 John carried out his paper round as normal.

“He came home and went back to bed. When Heather tried to wake him later he had slipped away in his sleep. It was a shock but we’re just glad he didn’t suffer,” said Fiona.

A man with a “super personality” who “worked hard and played hard” he is survived by his partner, his siblings and their families, and his many nieces and nephews.

His funeral took place on March 15. You can read the family’s announcement here.