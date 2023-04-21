Watchdog tells Persley Castle Care Home to improve patients’ wellbeing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Persley Castle Care Home in Aberdeen has been told that it must improve its conditions, with a watchdog report finding that residents “remained at risk of experiencing pain or discomfort”.

A follow up inspection was made by the Care Inspectorate at the care home, which can house 40 older people, on March 21 after the first one took place in December.

The report revealed the concerns for the Renaissance Care run home were:

Care plans were not fully reflective of peoples’ needs and provided out of date or inaccurate information.

People with swallowing difficulties remained at risk due to contradictory or out of date information on handover sheets and care plans.

Concerned that staff did not always recognise when there had been a deterioration in peoples’ condition or take appropriate action to support best outcomes.

People remained at risk of experiencing pain or discomfort.

The Care Inspectorate gave the home a score of three out of six (adequate) on the category: “How well do we support people’s wellbeing?”

Following December’s inspection, the following changes were required to be made to the Woodside-based home:

To ensure the service has systems in place to ensure that the health needs of people who live in the service are adequately assessed and met.

The provider must demonstrate that personal plans record all risk, health, welfare and safety needs in a coherent manner which identifies how needs are met when delivering palliative and end of life care.

The report said some improvements were made by the facility, including in-house training, evidence of reviews to GPs and staff speaking confidently of the Abbey Pain Scale.

‘Requirements not met’

However, the care watchdog’s overall requirements were not met, with areas of concern including:

Insufficient evidence to demonstrate strong clinical or management oversight of people with swallowing difficulties.

Important information was absent from peoples’ care plans, which increased the risk of harm.

A date of April 11 was put in place to meet the required criteria by the Care Inspectorate.