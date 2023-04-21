Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s midwife unit to be relocated for six weeks due to leak

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Maternity Hospital (AMH) has been forced to relocate its midwife unit into the labour ward due to a leak.

Water damage has caused rooms in the midwife unit to close, with repairs expected to take six weeks.

Staff teams will now work from within the labour ward, with NHS Grampian assuring that they will still offer “the same high standard of midwife-led care”.

The labour ward is down the hall from the closed maternity unit.

The only birthing pool at the hospital will not be available until the repairs are completed, however, NHS Grampian said it can still support home water births.

Mums will experience ‘same care in temporary home’

Liz Cheung, the interim associate chief midwife, said: “I – and the whole team – take supporting choice during birth extremely seriously and we are disappointed to not be able to offer a birthing pool at AMH at present.

“However, the safety of patients and staff is our top priority. We are working closely with our colleagues in facilities and estates to ensure the repairs required can be made as quickly as possible.

“Anyone approaching their due date, with plans to give birth in the midwife unit, should be assured the team will continue to provide the same care in their temporary home within the labour ward.”

The midwife unit at AMH has two birthing rooms and two postnatal rooms, where staff deliver around 30 babies every month.

It is for mums who solely require midwife care.

Across the hospital, there are around 450 births per month.

In 2016, the midwife unit published a video showing its work.

Aberdeen Maternity Hospital replacement building delayed

AMH was built in the 1940s and is based on the Foresterhill site.

Although according to its website it has undergone “considerable upgrading” to provide modern facilities and a “homely atmosphere”.

In 2017, it was reported Aberdeen Maternity Hospital was due to be demolished in 2021.

However, the demolition of the building has been put off for years due to delays in constructing The Baird Family Hospital and The Anchor Centre Project which will replace AMH.

It is a £244.8 million building development that will include state-of-the-art equipment, but no opening date has yet been confirmed.

What will repairs involve?

Meanwhile, repair work to AMH will involve erecting a tent in the internal courtyard next to the midwife unit.

NHS Grampian says this is to ensure dust and debris is contained and means it will not be necessary to enforce window closures at AMH. They say no concerns have been raised about either water or air quality following the incident.

Ms Cheung said: “I want to express my thanks to everyone working at AMH. The whole team has come together, to support those working in the midwife unit, and to ensure services run as smoothly as they can.

“I am very grateful to all staff for their efforts to date.””