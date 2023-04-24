Water may be ‘discoloured’ after repair to burst pipe in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of postcodes in Aberdeen were left without water this morning after a burst pipe hit supplies in parts of the city.

Customers were without water in the AB16, AB21, AB24 and AB25 areas of Aberdeen and surrounding Aberdeenshire, including parts of the city centre, Bucksburn, Middlefield and Seaton.

Scottish Water carried out repairs to the pipe, and the water supply has now returned to normal service.

During the restoration of the service, Scottish Water warned customers that they may experience low and intermittent pressure issues, which could be because of an airlock in the pipes.

As well as this, customers were warned that they may experience discoloured water, which Scottish Water described as “normal” after such an incident has occurred.