‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number one location for students

Irish model and media personality Vogue Williams has spoken candidly about her time studying in Aberdeen describing it as one of the best experiences of her life.

The 37-year-old mother-of-three attended Robert Gordon University (RGU) before finding fame in the modelling industry.

For three years she studied construction and design management before earning a second degree in quantity surveying.

However, she admits she didn’t quite meet the grades to follow her dreams of becoming an architect.

On the latest episode of BBC radio programme Mornings with Kay Adams, the Dublin-born model spoke openly about her experience of studying in the Granite City.

‘I wanted to be an architect’

She explained how it was her stepdad, Neil, who encouraged her to take time to focus on her studies.

She said: “I always wanted to be a presenter and my Stepdad from Dundee, was not having of that.

“You do tend to listen to Scottish people or else you would be in big trouble. He sent me to Aberdeen and once I had done my degrees, he was quite happy for me to go and try out what I really wanted to do and then if it didn’t work out, at least I had something to fall back on so that was his whole plan.

“I think sometimes he thinks, “I don’t understand what you’re doing but he just leaves me to it.”

“I was in Aberdeen for three to four years: very, very cold in the winter.

“It’s the best student town ever. Can’t really compare it to anything else in fairness but I thought it was the best.

“I wanted to be an architect, but I didn’t get the grades, so I did something which is dissimilar. I haven’t used the degrees as of yet but maybe one day, you never know, I’ll retrain.”

Ms Williams was on the show speaking about her smash hit podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she presents with her friend Joanne McNally.

Last month, more than 3.2 million downloaded the hour-long episode which finds the pair having open and honest conversations while laughing about the week’s events.

The pair, who met when they were 17, are now taking their podcast on the road and are due to star at the King’s Theatre stage in Glasgow on Wednesday, June 7 and 8.

‘I know it’s going to be a good gig’

Looking ahead to the gig, she says she can’t wait to perform in front of a packed audience; similar to the one’s she found herself in during her time studying in Aberdeen.

Mrs Williams added: “I used to always go to gigs in Glasgow because I went to University in Aberdeen.

“We used to travel down to Glasgow for all the big gigs so now I’m gigging in Glasgow, and I can’t wait.

“My stepdad is Scottish so I’m around Scottish people quite a lot. You are very similar to Irish people, you’re just up for the crack so I know it’s going to be a good gig and I can’t wait.”