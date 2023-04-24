‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number one location for students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number one location for students

Vogue Williams studied construction and design management at Robert Gordon University before earning a second degree as a quantity surveyor.

By Michelle Henderson
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
Irish model and media personality Vogue Williams has spoken candidly about her time studying in Aberdeen describing it as one of the best experiences of her life.

The 37-year-old mother-of-three attended Robert Gordon University (RGU) before finding fame in the modelling industry.

For three years she studied construction and design management before earning a second degree in quantity surveying.

However, she admits she didn’t quite meet the grades to follow her dreams of becoming an architect.

On the latest episode of BBC radio programme Mornings with Kay Adams, the Dublin-born model spoke openly about her experience of studying in the Granite City.

‘I wanted to be an architect’

She explained how it was her stepdad, Neil, who encouraged her to take time to focus on her studies.

She said: “I always wanted to be a presenter and my Stepdad from Dundee, was not having of that.

Kaye Adams interviewed Vogue Williams about her life in Aberdeen. Image: BBC Scotland.

“You do tend to listen to Scottish people or else you would be in big trouble. He sent me to Aberdeen and once I had done my degrees, he was quite happy for me to go and try out what I really wanted to do and then if it didn’t work out, at least I had something to fall back on so that was his whole plan.

“I think sometimes he thinks, “I don’t understand what you’re doing but he just leaves me to it.”

“I was in Aberdeen for three to four years: very, very cold in the winter.

“It’s the best student town ever. Can’t really compare it to anything else in fairness but I thought it was the best.

“I wanted to be an architect, but I didn’t get the grades, so I did something which is dissimilar. I haven’t used the degrees as of yet but maybe one day, you never know, I’ll retrain.”

Ms Williams was on the show speaking about her smash hit podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she presents with her friend Joanne McNally.

Last month, more than 3.2 million downloaded the hour-long episode which finds the pair having open and honest conversations while laughing about the week’s events.

The pair, who met when they were 17, are now taking their podcast on the road and are due to star at the King’s Theatre stage in Glasgow on Wednesday, June 7 and 8.

‘I know it’s going to be a good gig’

Looking ahead to the gig, she says she can’t wait to perform in front of a packed audience; similar to the one’s she found herself in during her time studying in Aberdeen.

Mrs Williams added: “I used to always go to gigs in Glasgow because I went to University in Aberdeen.

“We used to travel down to Glasgow for all the big gigs so now I’m gigging in Glasgow, and I can’t wait.

“My stepdad is Scottish so I’m around Scottish people quite a lot. You are very similar to Irish people, you’re just up for the crack so I know it’s going to be a good gig and I can’t wait.”

