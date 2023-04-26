Aberdeen rape victim backs plans to scrap not proven verdict in Scottish law shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen rape victim backs plans to scrap not proven verdict in Scottish law shake-up

Katie Johnston was 21 when she was raped in the city's Union Terrace Gardens five years ago.

By Chris Cromar
Katie Johnston backs the proposals.
Katie Johnston backs the proposals.

A woman who was raped in an Aberdeen park has backed plans to shake up Scotland’s criminal justice system – including getting rid of the not proven verdict.

Katie Johnston, now 28, was sexually assaulted in Union Terrace Gardens on January 28, 2016.

The student nurse had been sitting on a bench texting a friend when she was dragged into the bushes and attacked.

Her attacker Alasdair McDonald was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh and jailed for 10 years.

Miss Johnston – who waived her anonymity to encourage other rape victims to come forward – has now welcomed the publication of The Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

It outlines proposals to scrap Scotland’s not proven verdict and address a number of issues around serious sexual offences.

Police closed off Union Terrace Gardens following an incident in March 2016. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The attack happened at Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘Brilliant thing’

Discussions around Scotland’s third verdict, which has the effect of acquitting the accused, has been ongoing for a number of years, with there being no equivalent in other parts of the world.

The bill will also create a new specialist sexual offences court and change the size of criminal juries from 15 to 12, with a two-thirds majority needed for a guilty verdict.

Regarding plans to scrap the not proven verdict Miss Johnston, who is now a nurse in Ayr, said it would be “brilliant” – and potentially encourage other victims to come forward.

She told The Press and Journal: “Obviously there’s the trauma of first experiencing such a crime and then being brave enough to go to the police and report it all.

Katie Johnston waived her anonymity to encourage rape victims to come forward. Image: BBC

“To go through that whole process, then having to go to court and then repeat the story again to a courtroom full of people, and then for it to be not proven would just be absolutely devastating to hear. It would feel like a waste a time of really.”

Another proposal in the bill is to give Scottish Government ministers the power to carry out a pilot of rape trials being conducted by a single judge and without a jury.

Regarding these plans, Miss Johnston said she “sees both sides” to the argument, adding: “If there’s someone making false accusations, then it’d be beneficial for the person being accused to have a jury.”

The High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Shutterstock

However, she says that in most rape and sexual assault trials, the person coming forward is “telling the truth”.

Having to give evidence to 15 jury members – who she described as “strangers” – is effectively “re-traumatising victims” as they have to relive “probably the most traumatic time in their life,” she said.

‘Stressful’

Recalling her own case, which she describes as “stressful”, she added: “I just remember any slight change in their behaviour or their facial expressions from across the room.

“I immediately took that on board as ‘oh no, I’ve said something wrong, I’ve done something that was not agreed with’. All this weighs on you and you think ‘have I said something wrong that could mean that this dangerous person is released into the public again?'”

The legal shake-up has split opinion, with the Law Society previously warning there could be an increase in miscarriages of justice if not proven is scrapped as a verdict.

