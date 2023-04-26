Biggest ever air display announced for Peterhead Scottish Week with Red Arrows to return

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Details of the biggest ever air display in Peterhead Scottish Week’s history have been revealed.

The ever popular Red Arrows will return for their 10th visit on Friday, July 21.

Organisers of Scottish Week have also secured the RAF’s Parachute Display Team for for the second year running, thanks to sponsorship from Asco, Marine Developments Ltd and Peterhead Port Authority.

Last year the crowds enjoyed the historic debut of a Spitfire aircraft at the event and it will aagain return this year – maintaining the record as being the furthest north this type of airplane has flown across the British Isles.

Hurricane, Lancaster and Typhoon aircrafts will make their first appearance at this year’s Peterhead Scottish Week, which takes place between July 15-23.

The RAF has a long association with the event and first carried out a public flypast at it in 1968.

Starting in 1962, Peterhead Scottish Week is the biggest and longest running week-long gala in the country and this year’s event will include a number of activities, including carnival parades, dog shows and sandcastle competitions.