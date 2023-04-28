Royal Deeside legacy of late Queen honoured at Northern Star Business Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Deeside legacy of late Queen honoured at Northern Star Business Awards

A total of 65 people and organisations have been shortlisted across 13 categories.

By Simon Warburton
(l-r): Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, David Cameron, Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen, and Sandy Manson, Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, and Susie Mountain, Partner, Brodies
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC

A prestigious business award will be conferred on Queen Elizabeth II at an awards ceremony in Aberdeen tonight.

It is in recognition of her contribution to the north-east.

The late monarch’s Royal Deeside legacy will be celebrated at the Northern Star Business Awards.

She will become the first person to be posthumously given the regional contribution award.

The prize is given annually to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the economy of the region.

Queen Elizabeth II in yellow outfit and hat
The late Queen’s Royal Deeside legacy will be celebrated. Image: PA

Previous winners include oil and gas services entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood, Balmoral Group founder Sir Jim Milne and Martin Gilbert, one of the co-founders of global investment house Aberdeen Asset Management.

The Northern Star Business Awards – run by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), in association with legal firm Brodies – will take place at P&J Live.

The prestigious event will be hosted by radio DJ and television presenter Edith Bowman.

A total of 65 organisations have been shortlisted across 13 categories for what will be the biggest business celebration of 2023, attended by more than 800 people.

David Cameron and Sandy Manson, lord-lieutenants of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire respectively, will jointly accept the late Queen’s award from sponsor Shell on behalf of the King.

‘Special place’ in the Queen’s heart for Balmoral

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “Her late majesty was a regular visitor to the region and had a warm relationship with the people of Aberdeenshire and the Granite City.

“She held a particularly special place in her heart for Balmoral and often seemed happiest spending time with family at her home on Royal Deeside.

“Her love of this area was clear and it was often said Balmoral was her favourite place on earth.

“Almost every person and business in Ballater and Braemar has personal stories about meeting the royals as they relaxed in the surroundings of the Cairngorms.

Balmoral Castle
The Queen thoroughly enjoyed her Balmoral stays. Image: DCT Media.

“Her late majesty seldom missed attending the Braemar Gathering and was a regular visitor at many other business and community events in the north-east.”

Mr Borthwick added: “Scores of businesses in the area proudly held royal warrants for supplying the royal household with goods or services. Many north-east businesses too, across the years, have had the honour of being awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of their exceptional contribution to industry and commerce.

“In November 1976 the late Queen formally launched the operation of the UK’s first oil pipeline running 130 miles from Cruden Bay to Grangemouth – a key milestone in Aberdeen becoming Europe’s oil and gas capital.

“Add all this to the tourism worth tens of millions of pounds to our economy every year generated as a result of the royal connection, and we felt it was important to recognise the huge legacy her passion and support for the region will leave for generations to come.”

Awards will also raise money for four local charities

Mr Manson said: “It is a great honour to jointly collect this special award… which recognises the exceptional and remarkable contribution made by her late majesty the Queen in supporting the wellbeing and prosperity of our economy and communities in the north-east.”

The event will raise money for four local charities – Mental Health Aberdeen, Aberdeen Science Centre, The Archie Foundation and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.

Companies shortlisted for 2023 Northern Star Business Awards:

  • Business of the year – Maryculter House, Nomadic, North Star Shipping, Port of Aberdeen, Sport Aberdeen
  • Customer first – Aberdeen Performing Arts, Gray & Adams, Healthoutfit, No 45 (Ballater), Petrasco
  • Driving sustainability – Asc, Burnobennie Distillery, Carbon-Zero, KR Group, Tidy Green Clean
  • Family business – City Restoration Project, ITC Hydraulic Services, JG Ross (Bakers), Schoolhill Hydraulic Engineering Co, TPS Fruit & Veg
  • Going global – Collabro, Craig International, JBS Group, Load Monitoring Systems, Schoolhill Hydraulic Engineering Co
  • Inspiration from innovation – Deep Casing Tools, Delmar Systems, DeltaTek Global, Fennex, North East Scotland College
  • Inspiring futures – Aberdeen FC Community Trust, Aberdeen Science Centre, KR Group, Aberdeen University, WM Donald
  • Making the difference – Aberdeen Sports Village, CFINE, Charlie House, Denis Law Legacy Trust, Mental Health Aberdeen
  • Marketing magic – Korero, Lawrence of Kemnay Competitions, Mission10 and Kirkwood Homes, Tricker Communications, VisitAberdeenshire
  • Rising Star – Angus Turner of AVC Immedia, Shane Pirie of Entier, Izabela Ginter of ESS Energy, Tom Hutchinson of J+S Subsea, Jamie McCallum of Wood
  • Staff matter – Acumen Financial Planning, Hilton and Aloft Aberdeen, ITI Operations, Rubberatkins, WM Donald
  • Start-up business of the year – Aberdam, Devenick Drinks Co, Raw Culture, SpringGen Advice, The Key Health Cafe
  • Student placement – CFINE, Diversity Energy Solutions, Prospect 13, RSM, Sport Aberdeen
  • Regional contribution – Queen Elizabeth II

