Zero hours contracts should not be considered a positive destination for school leavers, says councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Zero hours contracts should not be considered a positive destination for school leavers, says councillor

Moray Council education committee will write to Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith wants the Scottish Government to reconsider its classification of zero hours contracts being a positive destination for school leavers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith wants the Scottish Government to reconsider its classification of zero hours contracts being a positive destination for school leavers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Scottish Government will be asked to reconsider their classification of zero hours contracts being positive destinations for school leavers.

It comes after recent figures show that 96.2% of 16 to 18 year olds finishing secondary in Moray are in further or higher education, work or training.

The 2022 figure is an improvement from just over 94% in the previous reporting period.

However Labour councillor Sandy Keith is unhappy “precarious and exploitative” zero hours contracts are considered positive destinations for young people.

‘Precarious and exploitative’

He said: “I believe one in 10 young working Scots are in zero hours contracts.

“I’m questioning why the Scottish Government is categorising these as a positive destination for school leavers.

“There’s no way they can build a stable life while on these.

“I just think it’s wrong, and I hope the Scottish Government will have a rethink.”

He added in 2013 around 46,000 Scots were in zero hours contracts.

‘I just think it’s wrong’

In 2022 that number rose to 94,000.

Members at a recent meeting of the education committee agreed to write to Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills is Jenny Gilruth.

They are calling for a rethink over zero hours contracts being classified as positive destinations.

Secondary school representative on the committee Susan Slater felt those types of contracts would only be suitable for the minority of school leavers.

She said: “It gives them no stability moving forward.”

Moray Council has no money set aside for flood prevention work in the village.
Moray Council will call for a change to the classification of zero hours contracts as a positive destination for school leavers.

Mrs Slater felt being employed on the contract could stop young people getting support from Skills Development Scotland.

The most recent figures show 36.86% of school leavers went into employment, up from 27.42%.

However the number of young people choosing to go into higher education fell from just over 37% to 31.36%.

Those entering further education also fell from 26.62% to 24.4%.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has pledged to outlaw zero hours contracts if they win the next general election.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

A by-election in Buckie following the resignation of Lib Dem Christopher Price has cost Moray Council £27k. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie by-election: How the 103-day councillor cost Moray Council £27k
Call for rethink on UK Government 10.1% rise on whisky duty. Image: Shutterstock
Call for rethink on UK Government 10.1% whisky tax rise
Moray Council is also being asked to lobby the Scottish Government to ban disposable vapes.
Ban on disposable vapes being called for in Argyll and Moray
Computer-generated image of the new wind farm operations and maintenance facility in Buckie. Image: Chap Group
Buckie braced for scores of new jobs as 'milestone' project for Moray Firth wind…
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
'We must all be very concerned': Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the…
2
PureGym has announced plans to open a branch in Elgin. Image: Shutterstock
Pure Gym in Elgin could be open by early next year
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as 'weak' in main areas of learning
Viewmill Bridge has been closed following a crash. Image: Jasperimage.
Damaged bridge near Elgin closed for 26 weeks
Barry Skinner, from Aberdeen City Council Jacqui McKenzie, from Aberdeen City Council, Mark Macdonald, from SSEN, Mary Beattie, from Aberdeenshire Council, Susan Donald, from Aberdeenshire Council, Vicky Morris, from Aberdeenshire Council, Graeme Keddie, from SSEN, Shona Horn, from SSEN and Ross Ferguson, from Moray Council. Image: SSEN.
North-east communities to benefit from £1.35million storm resilience funding
serious assault forres
Two men charged following 'serious assault' in Forres

Most Read

1
Police remained at the scene into the evening. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Invergordon with the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup, which they won against Alness United this season..
Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland relish chance to score North Caledonian Cup triumph
Alasdair Mackenzie who has a problem with sewage at his house. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
'This has ruined us' - sewage flood families demand answers from Scottish Water
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen's sight-saving brain surgery
Peterhead player-interim co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: SNS
Peterhead co-managers have no intention of calling time on their playing careers
Decades on, childhood memories can still prompt tears - of laughter (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Oh, What A Night of memories at Aberdeen's tremendous Tivoli
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.10.2022 URN: CR0039066 Updated photos of senior Highland Councillors/committee chairs, plus some new locators of the Highland Council Chamber and Exterior. Picture:Glynis Sinclair Ward: 17 Culloden and Ardersier Party: Scottish National Party Pictures by JASON HEDGES
'We could rent every vacant house six times over' - Highland Council agrees new…
Traffic is expected to be heavier over the bank holiday weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Bank holiday roads: Motorists urged to drive with extra care
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Pics for file Picture shows; Martin Gilbert, co-founder and retired chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management. Don't know. Supplied by James Thorneley, on behalf of Martin Gilbert Date; Unknown; 7d6565f1-128f-4fc7-a225-46feaa7bcc04 ABERDEEN BUSINESSMAN MARTIN GILBERT JANUARY 2021
Martin Gilbert: Retaining fossil fuels doesn’t mean continuing to pollute the environment
The Hermes players celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes set sights on reaching Quest Engineering Cup final
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Malgorzata Rzeznik appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Woman seen driving 'exceptionally slow' was more than four times drink-drive limit

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]